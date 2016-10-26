Old gold: 1967 Gibson Firebird V 12-String

Gibson’s Firebird was first launched in 1963 as a counter-attack on Fender’s success with the Stratocaster and Telecaster. Gibson was currently witnessing a decline in its solidbody range, as the later phenomenal success of the Les Paul was still a few years in the future.

Company president Ted McCarty tasked automobile designer Ray Dietrich to come up with a revolutionary, modern-looking guitar and, no doubt inspired by the earlier Explorer and perhaps a cheeky nod to Fender’s Jaguar and Jazzmaster, he came up with this distinctive body shape.

Known initially as the ‘reverse’ model because of its extended treble-side horn and ‘upside down’ tuners, the Firebird enjoyed various spec and pickup configurations over the next few years, with the Firebird I bearing a single pickup, the III loaded with two, and the V including a vibrato and slightly more deluxe appointments.

The design was also adapted for the Thunderbird II and IV basses, which also entered the catalogue in 1963. The Firebird was Gibson’s first solidbody with a through-neck. This featured a composite of mahogany and walnut running down the centre, with two mahogany ‘wings’ making up the body shape.

In 1965, Gibson introduced the non-reverse version of the Firebird, which saw the extended horn swapped to the treble side and this was to become the shape of the Firebird V 12-String we see here.

To say that these 12s are rare would be an understatement - Gibson tells us that fewer than 300 were made during their ’66/’67 period of manufacture.

This model is finished in the extremely unusual Inverness Green custom colour, making it practically unique. Truly a rare ’Bird! (Guitar courtesy of the New Kings Road Vintage Guitar Emporium.)