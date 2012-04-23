New Rolling Stones film drama in production

Virgin Produced, the film division of the Richard Branson-owned Virgin brand, is working on a script for a film drama based on a 2008 account of The Rolling Stones' Exile On Main St sessions.

According to Deadline.com, Virgin Produced have bought the rights to Exile On Main Street: A Season In Hell With The Rolling Stones, originally published in 2008 and written by one-time associate editor of Rolling Stone magazine, Robert Greenfield.

Greenfield was based in the UK between 1970 and 1972 and in 1971 visited Nellcôte - Keith Richards' rented home in the South of France and the location of the Exile sessions - to interview the 'Stones guitarist.

The biography is written in the present tense and focuses on Keith Richards' relationship with Mick Jagger (or lack thereof), taking a more gossipy look at the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll style madness that surrounded the group at the time.

Writing duo (and brothers) Brandon and Phillip Murphy are reportedly working on the screenplay. They previously penned 'alcoholic comedy' The Last Drop, which is due next year.