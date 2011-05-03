Image 1 of 4 Live onstage with hatchets firmly buried (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) New Pixies studio material could be on the way Image 2 of 4 David Lovering and Kim Deal live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2010 (Image credit: Cooper Neill/Retna Ltd/Corbis) New Pixies studio material could be on the way Image 3 of 4 Frank Black live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in September 2010 (Image credit: Cooper Neill/Retna Ltd/Corbis) New Pixies studio material could be on the way Image 4 of 4 Joey Santiago onstage in 2004 (Image credit: Jeff Moore/ZUMA/Corbis) New Pixies studio material could be on the way

When the Pixies reunited in 2004, it gave a whole generation of fans who didn't see them the first time around a chance to hear Frank, Joey, Kim and David belt out choice cuts from their stellar back catalogue on concert stages across the globe.

Up to now, the band's only 'new' studio material since their 1993 split consists of the 2004 iTunes single Bam Thwok and a cover of Warren Zevon's Ain't That Pretty At All from the Enjoy Every Sandwich tribute album. However, recent reports suggest that the currently harmonious atmosphere in the band might finally allow new studio sessions to take place.

According to NME.com, Joey Santiago commented: "Talk about making a record will be in the forefront next because it'll be time, you know. It'll be time. We've definitely gelled as a unit and hopefully when we can all bury the hatchet - and we have - maybe we'll go in there and hope for the best."

Although the general feeling at the prospect of a new Pixies album among the MusicRadar team is one of apprehension, at least one pint-sized megastar has other ideas: "Bono even asked", added Santiago, "He's like, 'Please make a record!'"

Back in February, drummer David Lovering told Billboard that "It's still up in the air. We've been talking about this for about three years now, actually. I don't know if it will come to fruition; I'm waiting and waiting to see what will happen. All I can say is if there is one, it better be good. We'd really have to work at it."

You really better had, Mr Lovering. There's one hell of a back catalogue to live up to.

