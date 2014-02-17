New-look Total Guitar out now!

Get our latest issue on your mobile now, for free!

The new look Total Guitar is on sale now in print, and worldwide digitally.

Click here to start a free trial of Total Guitar on your mobile device

We've been busy giving Total Guitar a fresh new look and feel.

Here's what you can expect from the new TG.

More tutorials

We know that finding time to practice is a problem for many people, so our new tutorials show you how to have a go at learning new chords, scales and licks quickly.

More styles

You guys love all different kinds of music, so we're putting the 'Total' back in Total Guitar by covering as many genres as possible each issue.

More how-to guides

Want to get the most from your gear and improve your playing? We're going to show you how with quick, easy to follow guides on creating sounds with the gear you own and playing like your heroes!

Simplified, fresh design

We've cut out the clutter, making our artist interviews and technique pages easier to read. Added more space for new bands, while expanding our Rig Tours to include more pictures of your favourite players' gear.

Great TG content, made better

On top of all of the changes, we've kept the parts of the mag you guys respond to the most; unbiased to-the-point gear reviews, no-nonsense lessons, tips, lessons and interviews from the world's greatest guitarists and trustworthy buying advice, no matter what your budget.

Try it for free!

We're extremely proud of TG, so we're offering you the chance to check out the digital version of the mag on iOS, Android, Kindle Fire and Nook for free! Click here to download it to your device.