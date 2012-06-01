New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2012)
28 products at a glance
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of electric and acoustic guitars, amps and effects, all of which were tested meticulously by either Guitarist or Total Guitar in recent months and reviewed on MusicRadar throughout May 2012.
Flick through this month's picks and follow the links to read each product's full review. We kick off with a tasty all-mahogany acoustic…
Atkin Guitars AA AM Special
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Puts a fine gloss on the all-mahogany genre, with great style.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Atkin Guitars AA AM Special
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Fender 50th Anniversary Jaguar (£1943)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A perfectly good Jaguar. But does it really broaden the appeal of what was a truly oddball Leo Fender design?”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender 50th Anniversary Jaguar
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Collings I35LC (£3799)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Once again, Collings redefines the term boutique guitar. One of the finest thinline semis we've ever played.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Collings I35LC
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Egnater Vengeance (£1149)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Vengeance is a truly great two-channel head.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Egnater Vengeance
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
GJ2 Arete Four-Star (£2299)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Very natural feeling thanks to the oil finish, this guitar plays wonderfully.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GJ2 Arete Four-Star
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Fender Modern Player Jaguar Bass (£443)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This Modern Player is an affordable, desirable Jaguar Bass with Fender on the headstock. As an entry-level instrument it stands out from the crowd. The third classic Fender bass design? Maybe…”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Modern Player Jaguar Bass
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Sonoma Wire Works GuitarJack £139
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's not cheap, but if you want a rugged audio input device for iOS that will slip into any pocket and take more than just guitar signals, GuitarJack is the way to go.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonoma Wire Works GuitarJack
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Super-Vee BladeRunner Tremolo System (£120)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An idiot proof, easily reversible retro-fit vibrato that won't damage your guitar. It sounds good and although feels slightly stiffer has exceptional return to pitch with zero tweaking.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Super-Vee BladeRunner Tremolo System
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Eternashine Guitar Scratch Remover (£19)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“This is a nice package that works on those small but still annoying scratches and marks, as well and giving your favourite axe a thought clean and polish. Plus, if you purchase the product from Posh Guitars, 10 per cent of the asking price goes to charity work in Africa building orphanages to care for AIDS victims.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eternashine Guitar Scratch Remover
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Egnater Armageddon (£1499)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Armageddon will win lots of three-channel fans - don't pass up a chance to try an awesome amp.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Egnater Armageddon
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar (£1943)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Finally, 50 years on, the evocative style and sound of the Jaguar is now available on an instrument that works. Nice one, Mr Marr.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Johnny Marr Jaguar
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
GJ2 Arete Five-Star (£2999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Options galore make this a serious boutique contender for rock.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GJ2 Arete Five-Star
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Godin Core HB (£899)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A strong alternative to more predictable Gibson-influenced electrics.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Core HB
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Hayden HGT-A20 (£539)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Portable and loud-for-20-watts valve combo with a wide range of sounds for classic rock and rock-leaning blues styles.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hayden HGT-A20
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Mariner Eunoia DEC (£525)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An eco-friendly guitar with excellent electro sounds.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mariner Eunoia DEC
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Godin Core P-90 (£849)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An appealing, well-made and good sounding instrument.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Core P-90
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Timber Tones Bone Tones plectrums (£4)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The plectrums are certainly attractive and well made, but whether the animal origins of these products bothers you will be down to personal preference.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Timber Tones Bone Tones plectrums
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Perri's Leathers Licensed Straps (£15-22)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Strong range of designs, if that's your thing.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Perri's Leathers Licensed Straps
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Dunlop Sturdy Stand (£55)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We'd sooner pay out for the SturdyStand than a broken iPad…”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Sturdy Stand
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Hayden HGT-A40 (£529)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Reasonable value option for a giggable, valve-powered rock rig that steers away from classic Marshall and Fender.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Hayden HGT-A40
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Dunlop Ben Harper Signature Tone Bar (£49)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It may be a niche product and rather expensive, but for lap slide styles the Ben Harper Tone Bar scores highly for sustain, tone and comfort.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dunlop Ben Harper Signature Tone Bar
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
PRS SE 30 head (£999)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you don't need oodles of gain, then get stuck in and simply enjoy an expressive amp that will respond dynamically to your guitar and playing style.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE 30 head
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Fret-King Black Label Elise (£749)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Clever Trevor has designed a fantastic working musician's tool that's tonally versatile, gig-tough and realistically priced.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fret-King Black Label Elise
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Pigtronix FAT Drive (£115)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A smart, modern and intuitive pedal, with a great set of classic and contemporary tones. Best of all, this boutique quality comes in at a sensible price.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix FAT Drive
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Carl Martin Classic Optical Envelope (£99)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A unit that deserves some serious consideration.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carl Martin Classic Optical Envelope
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Mariner Eunoia OME (£525)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Though ticking green boxes, the OME may struggle to compete tonally with popular £500 electros.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mariner Eunoia OME
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 355)
Gretsch G5013CE Rancher Jr (£298)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're looking for something outside of the norm that can still do the business when required, this could be just the ticket.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5013CE Rancher Jr
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
Squier Vintage Modified Surf Strat (£334)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A custom colour, vibrato-loaded Stratocaster is the ultimate surf guitar. Pimping one with a set of lipstick pickups makes this guitar even more ridiculously desirable.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Squier Vintage Modified Surf Strat
(Reviewed in Total Guitar issue 228)
