New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (July 2012)

Fender Super Champ X2 (£347)
“For home use and the occasional small gig, the Super Champ X2 is hard to beat at the price.”
4 out of 5
Fender Select Stratocaster HSS (£2062)
“Quite simply a very classy, big-sounding Strat with a classic 'modded vintage' vibe.”
4 out of 5
Fender Select Carved Koa Top Telecaster (£2518)
“A sort of grown-up take on the Telecaster. Great feel, weight and Tele-plus sounds.”
4 out of 5
Martin D-18 (£1849)
“Martin has managed to improve and refine what was an already great guitar. This new D-18 is truly fantastic.”
5 out of 5
Martin OM-21 (£1949)
“New Performance neck profile, same instantly likeable tone - the new OM-21 will remain a firm favourite with fingerstyle players.”
4.5 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Country Squire Semitone (£629)
“This cracking little tone machine doesn't conjure up the classic Tele bite, but the bulk of its sonic palette offers classic rock tones.”
4 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Eclat Standard (£649)
“You can't move for good LP-inspired guitars around £600 at the moment. But the Standard is the best we've tried so far.”
4.5 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Corona SP (£599)
“It won't half face some stiff competition from mid-price Fenders but the versatility injected by the P-90 should help the Corona SP win some fans.”
4 out of 5
Godin 5th Avenue Jazz (£1999)
“From humble beginnings, the 5th Avenue range now looks very attractive and the Jazz is a fine-quality addition.”
4 out of 5
Hagstrom Viking Bass (£566)
“A hard bass to fault. Semi basses have never been as popular as solids, but at this price it's well worth trying out.”
4 out of 5
Crushsound Farmer's Mill (£300)
“Niche? Certainly, but for a certain type of guitarist the Farmer's Mill is a beautifully chaotic experience.”
4 out of 5
MXR M84 Bass Fuzz Deluxe (£158)
“For low-end dirt, this is simply the perfect choice.”
4.5 out of 5
Koch Dummybox DB60-HM & DB60-ST (£166 and £239)
“Well-made and easy to use, the prices are reasonable for such high-end products.”
4 out of 5
Music Nomad Guitar One (£13.99)
“Less is more when it comes to cleaning and polishing but this all-in-one preparation is a very good light solution that'll keep your guitars in prime condition.”
4.5 out of 5
Fender Newporter Mini (£238)
“Yup, it works! Quite well actually, but there's little to make it stand out from the crowd.”
3.5 out of 5
Olympus LS-100 (£399)
“A classy portable stereo recorder with the added attraction of multi-track recording for songwriting, working out arrangements and for creating quick demos.”
4.5 out of 5
PRS SE Custom Semi-Hollow with Bigsby (£849)
“A neat special-run addition to the SE range with oodles of retro flavour at a price that's extremely enticing.”
4.5 out of 5
Vigier Excalibur Special 7 (£2179)
“If you're in the market for a high-end seven-string that doesn't necessarily scream 'metal' right in your face, this is a serious contender.”
4.5 out of 5
Zoom G5 (£259)
“A practical floor unit that could easily serve as your sole onstage pedal while taking on practice and recording roles at home.”
4.5 out of 5
Orange Micro Terror (£99)
“For just £99, this is impossible for us to not recommend.”
4.5 out of 5
JAM Delay Llama Plus (£269)
“True analogue delay with foot control for freaky sounds… what's not to like?”
4.5 out of 5
Orange Signature #4 Jim Root Terror (£439)
“A versatile addition to the Terror range with no shortage of dirt.”
4 out of 5
JAM Wahcko Plus (£249)
“One of the best of its breed, both in sound and practicality - an LED lights when it's active and you can change how loose the treadle is with an Allen key.”
4.5 out of 5
JAM TubeDreamer 72 (£169)
“A perfect pedal to give you that little bit of extra bite or dirt from your amp.”
4.5 out of 5
JAM Red Muck (£179)
“A wide yet classy range of fuzz and distortion effects, in a pedalboard-friendly form.”
4 out of 5
Fender Custom Shop Reunion Blues Gig Bag (£226)
“It's expensive, but the flexoskeleton, one-inch solid-cell foam padding and interior cushions will go a long way to protecting your Fender.”
4 out of 5
Rotosound ATC-10 Guitar Tuner & Chord Finder (£17.95)
“Simple chord-finding process - and the added bonus of a tuner makes this a useful accessory for songwriters and strummers.”
3 out of 5
Castiv Guitar Sidekick (£19.95)
“Would make a useful addition to anyone with a growing collection of guitar apps.”
3 out of 5
