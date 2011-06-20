New Fender and Squier electric guitars, basses, acoustics announced
Squier Vintage Modified Mustang Bass
The biggest brand in the guitar universe never rests on its laurels. Just a couple of months on from launching a host of new models at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011, Fender has announced new additions across several of its lines.
Click onwards to check out new Fender American Vintage and Blacktop guitars and basses, new Squier Vintage Modified basses and a boatload of new Fender acoustics and ukuleles. In each instance we've included the official skinny and the UK RRP. Kicking things off is this rather tasty Squier Mustang bass...
Fender says:
"A truly classic Fender bass guitar model from the mid-1960s returns in the sleek, short-scale form of the Squier Vintage Modified Mustang Bass. The instrument honors its 1966 ancestor with a basswood body finished in Black or Three-color Sunburst, 19-fret maple neck and 30-inch scale perfect for players of all kinds who appreciate the comfort of a short-scale instrument. Other features include a Duncan Designed split single-coil pickup, three-ply pickguard, chrome tuners and distinctive Mustang Bass four-saddle bridge. Superior tone, smooth playability, great comfort and fantastic value."
Fender American Vintage '69 Telecaster Thinline
Fender says:
"Fender’s American Vintage ’69 Telecaster Thinline guitar authentically captures one of the most experimental evolutionary steps in the long and colourful history of the Telecaster. In 1969, the hollowed-out and lightweight Thinline was the first of three major Telecaster design revisions of the late-’60s/early-’70s era, and players prized it for its own distinctive tone. The American Vintage ’69 Telecaster Thinline features period correct late-’60s details such as a 'top hat' pickup switch tip and vintage-style 'F' tuners.
"Other features include a semi-hollow mahogany body with f hole and gloss lacquer finish; C-shape maple neck with gloss lacquer finish, standard four-bolt neck plate and vintage-style truss rod system; maple fingerboard with 7.25” radius and 21 vintage-style frets; American Vintage Telecaster single-coil neck and bridge pickups with three-position switching; four-ply white pearloid pickguard; vintage-style three-saddle strings-through-body Telecaster bridge; knurled chrome knobs and chrome hardware. Accessories include black Tolex case, polish cloth, 8’ cable, strap, bridge cover and six-saddle replacement bridge. Available in Olympic White and Two-color Sunburst."
Squier Vintage Modified Jazz Bass V
Fender says:
"Squier’s Vintage Modified Jazz Bass is now available in a five-string model. Like its mid-’70s-style four-string brother, the Vintage Modified Jazz Bass V has a handsome natural-finish soft maple body and one-piece maple neck with sharp-looking black binding and block inlays on the 20-fret maple fingerboard. Other features include dual Duncan Designed single-coil Jazz Bass pickups, three-ply pickguard, five-saddle bridge and chrome hardware and tuners. Superior sound and feel for the five-string bassist, with superior Squier performance and value."
Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Custom
Fender says:
"Fender’s American Vintage ’72 Telecaster Custom guitar authentically evokes a historic member of the Telecaster family. Period-correct early-’70s details include a three-bolt neck plate with Micro-Tilt adjustment, bullet truss rod nut and vintage-style 'F' tuners; with touches including a Fender Wide Range humbucking neck pickup redesigned and re-voiced to sound even more like a 1970s pickup.
"Features include a solid ash body with gloss lacquer finish, C-shaped maple neck with gloss lacquer finish, maple fingerboard with 7.25” radius and 21 vintage-style frets, American Vintage single-coil Telecaster bridge pickup, three-position switch with aged white tip; three-ply black-white-black pickguard; vintage-style three-saddle strings-through-body Telecaster bridge; skirted amp control knobs and chrome hardware. Accessories include black Tolex case, polish cloth, 8’ cable, strap, bridge cover and six-saddle replacement bridge. Available in Black and Three-color Sunburst."
Fender American Vintage '72 Telecaster Thinline
Fender says:
"Fender’s American Vintage ’72 Telecaster Thinline guitar authentically evokes a historic member of the Telecaster family. Period-correct early-’70s details include a three-bolt neck plate with Micro-Tilt adjustment, bullet truss rod nut and vintage-style 'F' tuners; with touches including Fender Wide Range humbucking neck and bridge pickups redesigned and re-voiced to sound even more like 1970s pickups.
"Features include a semi-hollow ash body with f hole and gloss lacquer finish, C-shaped maple neck with gloss lacquer finish, maple fingerboard with 7.25” radius and 21 vintage-style frets, three-position switch with “barrel” tip, four-ply white pearloid pickguard, vintage-style Stratocaster strings-through-body hardtail bridge, knurled chrome knobs and chrome hardware. Accessories include black Tolex case, polish cloth, 8’ cable, strap and bridge cover. Available in Natural and Candy Apple Red."
Fender Blacktop Jazz Bass
Fender says:
"Phenomenal Blacktop series power and performance now comes to a bold new interpretation of the venerable Jazz Bass guitar. In one of the most distinctive iterations of the instrument ever designed, Fender now introduces the Blacktop Jazz Bass. Sleek and supercharged, the Blacktop Jazz Bass features dual Blacktop split-coil Precision Bass pickups that pack a powerful one-two tonal punch.
"Other distinctive touches are three Jazz Bass control knobs (volume for each pickup and master tone) and a HiMass bridge. Features include an alder body, maple neck with modern C shape and gloss urethane finish, rosewood fretboard with 9.5” radius and 20 medium jumbo frets, three-ply black-white-black pickguard, open-gear tuners and chrome hardware. Available in Black and new White Chrome Pearl."
Fender Blacktop Strat HH Floyd Rose
Fender says:
"Drive your sound with raw humbucking power. Fender’s new and innovative Blacktop guitar series expands the sonic horizon of classic Fender Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jaguar guitars by powering them with high-gain humbucking pickups. The Blacktop series delivers on modern player demands for a thick and heavy sound with guitars that drive a wide array of deep, rich and aggressive tones that match the intensity of any playing style.
"Sleek and supercharged, the Blacktop Stratocaster HH Floyd Rose has dual over-wound alnico humbucking pickups with three-position switching, a Floyd Rose Special double-locking two-point tremolo and distinctive skirted black amp knobs (master volume, tone for each pickup). Other features include an alder body, maple neck with modern C shape and gloss urethane finish, rosewood fretboard with 9.5” radius and 22 medium jumbo frets, Floyd Rose locking nut, three-ply black-white-black pickguard and chrome hardware. Available in Black and new Titanium Silver."
Fender Blacktop Precision Bass
Fender says:
"Drive your sound with raw humbucking power. Fender’s new and innovative Blacktop series expanded the sonic horizon of classic Fender guitars by powering them with high-gain humbucking pickups. That phenomenal Blacktop power and performance now comes to the bass world with a dual-humbucking-pickup version of the Precision Bass guitar.
"Sleek and supercharged, the Blacktop Precision Bass guitar features two pummeling Blacktop Bass humbucking pickups that make it one of the most powerful basses - if not the most powerful bass - Fender has ever offered. Other distinctive touches are three Jazz Bass control knobs (volume for each pickup and master tone) and a HiMass bridge. Features include an alder body, maple neck with modern C shape and gloss urethane finish, rosewood fretboard with 9.5” radius and 20 medium jumbo frets, three-ply black-white-black pickguard, open-gear tuners and chrome hardware. Available in Black and new White Chrome Pearl."
Fender CF-140S
Fender says:
"Fender’s new CF-140S has a smaller 'folk' cutaway body shape and liberal string spacing perfect for beginners and flatpickers. Don’t let its size fool you though-it projects enough full, rich and resonant acoustic sound to fill a room thanks to its solid spruce top with scalloped quartersawn X bracing. A satin-finish mahogany neck with stabilizing dual-action truss rod makes playing the CF-140S smooth and easy.
"Other upgraded features include mahogany back and sides, mother-of-pearl rosette and headstock logo inlay, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle and aged pins, smaller fretboard inlays (3mm) and rosewood headstock veneer."
Fender CF-140SCE
Fender says:
"Fender’s new CF-140SCE has a smaller 'folk' cutaway body shape and liberal string spacing perfect for beginners and flatpickers. Don’t let its size fool you though; it projects enough full, rich and resonant acoustic sound to fill a room thanks to its solid spruce top with scalloped quartersawn X bracing. A satin-finish mahogany neck with stabilizing dual-action truss rod makes playing the CF-140SCE smooth and easy.
"Other upgraded features include mahogany back and sides, mother-of-pearl rosette and headstock logo inlay, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle and aged pins, smaller fretboard inlays (3mm), rosewood headstock veneer and Fishman Presys pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner."
Fender CN-240SCE Thinline
Fender says:
"Fender’s new CN-240SCE Thinline has many of the same great specs and features as its predecessor, the CN-240SCE, but with a thinner body (2.5”-deep upper bout; 2.75”-deep lower bout), which makes it a perfect crossover instrument for electric players and beginners looking for a great classical guitar.
"Other features include a soft cutaway for easier access to the upper frets, thinner neck profile, solid cedar top with traditional fan bracing, rosewood back and sides, gloss-finish 18-fret mahogany neck with dual-action truss rod, body and neck binding, wood mosaic rosette and gold Fender headstock logo, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle, gold hardware, gold tuners with white pearl buttons and Fishman Isys III pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner."
Fender MC-1 3/4 Nylon
Fender says:
"Fender’s upgraded MA-1 mini acoustic and MC-1 mini classical guitars now provide an improved playing experience akin to that of more expensive full-size instruments. These great-sounding, solidly built 3/4 size guitars are perfect for school music programs, individual students and beginners who are more comfortable with a smaller guitar.
"New features include upgraded tuners for more stable intonation, Fender headstock logo, and back and sides made from a beautifully grained tropical wood called sapele, which produces a sweet, full tone."
Fender Newporter Traveler
Fender says:
"Fender first introduced the Newporter model back in 1965 as one of its original sun-and-fun acoustic guitars. Now it’s back in the form of the Newporter Traveler - a full-sounding mini-dreadnought with a shorter scale (22.6”) that makes it great for beginners and anyone looking for the perfect pick-up-and-go acoustic.
"Features include a spruce top with scalloped X bracing and classic checkerboard rosette; mahogany back and sides; natural satin finish; mahogany neck with 20-fret rosewood fingerboard, dual-action truss rod, Stratocaster headstock and satin finish; rosewood bridge and vintage-style tuners with aged white buttons."
Fender T-Bucket 200 CE
Fender says:
"Take a spin in the newest addition to the Hot Rod Design series-the T-Bucket 200 CE. It’s a smaller folk-style instrument perfect for beginners, fingerpickers, those with smaller hands and any acoustic player looking for something out of the ordinary.
"Features include a beautiful flame maple top with a classy transparent black finish and scalloped X bracing, mahogany back and sides, gloss-finish 20-fret mahogany neck with dual-action truss rod, Ivory body and neck binding, rosette and headstock pinstriping inlay, 12th fret 'F' inlay and pinstriping by noted hot rod artist Vince Ray, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle, forward strap button and Fishman Isys III pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner."
Fender T-Bucket Bass
Fender says:
"The Hot Rod Design series now welcomes its first bass guitar to the family-the new T-Bucket Bass. You’ll get all the acoustic lowdown you need from its grand concert body style, Fender phosphor bronze acoustic bass strings and Fishman Isys III pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner.
"Features include a beautiful flame maple top with scalloped X bracing and a classic Fender Three-color Sunburst finish, mahogany back and sides, 32” medium scale length, gloss-finish mahogany neck with dual-action truss rod, Ivory body and neck binding, rosette and headstock pinstriping inlay, 12th fret 'F' inlay and pinstriping by noted hot rod artist Vince Ray, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle and forward strap button."
Fender Ukulele Mino'Aka - Concert
Fender says:
"Fender’s new concert-style Ukulele Mino’Aka takes its name from the Hawaiian word for 'smile'. That’s is exactly what you’ll do when you play it, and that’s exactly what other people will do when they hear you playing it. Features include an all-mahogany body with tone bar bracing for sweet, mellow tone; three-piece mahogany neck with 19-fret rosewood fingerboard; aged body and fingerboard binding; attractive acrylic abalone rosette; Telecaster headstock with Fender gold screen logo, vintage-style chrome tuners, smooth natural satin finish and Aquila strings."
Fender Ukulele U'Uku - Soprano
Fender says:
"Fender’s new soprano-style Ukulele U’Uku takes its name from the Hawaiian word for 'tiny' (soprano ukes are the smallest members of the ukulele family), but the happiness it creates with its great sound and elegant design is 'big'. Features include an all-mahogany body with soundboard bracing for bright tone, three-piece mahogany neck with 12-fret rosewood fingerboard, black body and fingerboard binding, exclusive Fender headstock shape and gold logo, open-gear chrome tuners, smooth natural satin finish and Aquila strings."
