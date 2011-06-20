New Fender and Squier electric guitars, basses, acoustics announced

The biggest brand in the guitar universe never rests on its laurels. Just a couple of months on from launching a host of new models at Frankfurt Musikmesse 2011, Fender has announced new additions across several of its lines.

Click onwards to check out new Fender American Vintage and Blacktop guitars and basses, new Squier Vintage Modified basses and a boatload of new Fender acoustics and ukuleles. In each instance we've included the official skinny and the UK RRP. Kicking things off is this rather tasty Squier Mustang bass...

Fender says:

"A truly classic Fender bass guitar model from the mid-1960s returns in the sleek, short-scale form of the Squier Vintage Modified Mustang Bass. The instrument honors its 1966 ancestor with a basswood body finished in Black or Three-color Sunburst, 19-fret maple neck and 30-inch scale perfect for players of all kinds who appreciate the comfort of a short-scale instrument. Other features include a Duncan Designed split single-coil pickup, three-ply pickguard, chrome tuners and distinctive Mustang Bass four-saddle bridge. Superior tone, smooth playability, great comfort and fantastic value."