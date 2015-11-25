"Never lose your pick again" with Ernie Ball's Pick Buddy

Hell hath no fury like a guitarist searching for a lost plectrum, but Ernie Ball has set out to quell the rage with the Pick Buddy, which promises you'll "never lose your pick again".

Utilising a design reminiscent of Hogjim's Pik Tik, the Pick Buddy is an "adhesive-free compact thermoplastic holder" - simply press it onto your pickguard, and suction keeps it attached.

That means your pick is always nearby (provided you remember to store it in the Pick Buddy in the first place), which is handy for players who alternate between plectrum and fingerstyle playing techniques.

The Ernie Ball Pick Buddy is available early 2016 for $7.99 - head over to Ernie Ball for more.

