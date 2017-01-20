NAMM 2017: the Gretsch stand - in pictures

NAMM 2017: The Gretsch stand is always a sure-thing when it comes to trade show eye candy and the Memphis firm has not let us down this year.

We headed over to the brand's NAMM booth to take a first look at some of its new for 2017 models, including the Players Edition Broadkaster and Nashville, the new G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby and the Rancher Falcon acoustic.

Browse the gallery to take a look at our snaps from the stand...