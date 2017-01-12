NAMM 2017: Is the MOD Duo open-source multi-effects 'the definitive stompbox'?

NAMM 2017: Berlin's MOD Devices has taken a new approach to multi-effects pedals with the Duo, an open-source stompbox that invites users to make their own combinations of effects, synths, amp sims, tools and more.

These new sounds are created using the company's plugins (which will be continually expanded, says MOD), and the pedal's web-based interface allows entire pedalboards to be shared and downloaded with fellow users.

Other features include:

Two independent outputs with balanced 1/4' TRS jacks and volume control

Headphone output with independent digital volume control

Relay based True Bypass circuit

Cirrus Logic low noise audio codec

CPU: Dual core ARM A7 1.0 GHz, 1GB RAM and 4GB Flash Storage

2 knobs with LCD screens and 2 foot switches with colour LEDs

I/O Connections: MIDI In and MIDI Out (DIN 5 pins), Control-Chain RJ-45, USB Host (2.0 Standard A-type supporting USB Wi-Fi and USB MIDI) and USB Device (2.0 Standard B-type supporting USB Ethernet adapter)

The MOD Duo is available now for $649 from MOD Devices.