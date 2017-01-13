NAMM 2017: Guild takes flight with new S-200 T-Bird ST electric guitars

NAMM 2017: The return of Guild's S-200 T-Bird was one of our highlights of 2016 - as our review attests - and for 2017, the company has expanded the range with the T-Bird ST and T-Bird ST P90.

The new models feature stoptail tailpieces and pare down the original's myriad controls to volume, tone and pickup selector.

Two pickup options are available: Guild Franz P90 pickups in the Pelham Blue model, while the Vintage White and Cherry guitars feature LB-1 Little Bucker mini-humbuckers.

All models feature a vintage C shape set mahogany neck, bound rosewood fingerboard and mahogany body.

Both the T-Bird ST and T-Bird ST P90 will cost $799.99 when they land later this year.