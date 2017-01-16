NAMM 2017: Gibson reveals 2017 Traditional, High Performance and ultra-affordable S Series electric guitar line-up
Introduction
NAMM 2017: When Gibson dubbed 2016 its “best year ever”, the US guitar giant set itself a real challenge for 2017, which it's met by not only delivering a choice of Traditional and High Performance across its USA line-up, but also releasing the new, ultra-affordable S Series.
Consequently, the S Series is the headline-grabber here with models starting at $399, yet still boasting USA-made construction.
Meanwhile, Traditional and High Performance options on the regular line continue to offer a choice between traditional and G-Force tuners, as well as upgraded nuts and pickups.
There's no mention of the mysterious new body shape that was spotted at CES, however, so looks like we'll have to wait until the NAMM show floor to catch a glimpse of that one.
Gibson S Series M²
- Mini-button tuners: These tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings.
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.
- Satin slim taper maple neck: One of the most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.
- One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality for truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.
- Solid poplar body: Recognized for well-balanced tones.
- New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss is a nitrocellulose finish for ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.
- Gibson Pro-Buckers humbuckers: For those legendary Gibson humbucker tones.
- Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain with adjustability for accurate intonation.
- Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch - direct control.
- S Series Gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a gigbag!
Gibson S Series Firebird Zero
- Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the added benefit of a more compact form and a lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.
- Glued-in slim-taper maple neck with satin nitro finish: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.
- One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality for amazing tone, sustain and playability.
- New Firebird Zero body design made of solid poplar: A unique new compact, comfortable, modern, and light design for our new Firebird Zero made of solid poplar, a tonewood recognized for providing well-balanced tones.
- New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true nitrocellulose finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.
- Rhythm and Lead Double Slug "DS-C" Gibson Made in USA humbuckers:Historic Gibson tones with a more bite thanks to two rows of slugs.
- Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain with the added benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation
- Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control
- S Series padded gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a padded gigbag!
Gibson S Series SG Fusion
- Mini-button tuners: Reliable, long-lasting tunings in a lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.
- TekToid™: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.
- Slim taper neck: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the most comfortable and fastest neck Gibson has ever made.
- Rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.
- Classic SG body in solid mahogany: True Gibson SG tones with a solid mahogany body
- New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true Nitro finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.
- Double Slug Rhythm DS-C and Lead DS-C+ Gibson Made in USA humbuckers:Historic Gibson tones with more bite thanks to two rows of slugs. Lead DS-C+ for added punch.
- Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain and tone transmission with the benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation
- Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for more direct control.
- S Series padded gigbag: Yes, it even comes in a padded gigbag!
Gibson S Series Les Paul Custom Special
- Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the benefit of lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.
- Slim taper maple neck with satin nitro finish: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the smoothest, most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.
- One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.
- Contoured solid mahogany Les Paul body: Contoured Les Paul body, made out of solid mahogany with new scarfed heel design for easy access to the high notes.
- New Light Gloss true Nitro finish: New Light Gloss finish is a true nitrocellulose finish that provides ultimate resonance and beautiful aging.
- Made in USA humbuckers: Tones with more bite thanks to two rows of Rhythm DS-C slugs, Lead DS-C+ add punch, screwless chrome covers add a touch of class
- Adjustable wrap-around bridge: Great sustain and tone transmission with added benefit of adjustability for accurate intonation
- Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control
- S Series padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson S Series Les Paul Custom Studio
- Mini-button tuners: Tuners provide reliable, long-lasting tunings with the benefit of lighter weight for a more balanced instrument.
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch.
- Glued-in, one piece, slim taper maple neck: The slim taper profile and true satin nitro finish provide one of the smoothest, most comfortable and fastest neck that Gibson has ever made.
- One piece rosewood fingerboard: High standard of quality to ensure truly amazing tone, sustain and playability.
- Swamp ash body with carved top and scarfed heel: A true Les Paul carved top made of beautiful swamp ash with a nitro stain for a vintage finish
- Nitro stain: Vintage looks and amazing tones thanks to the nitro stain.
- Double slugs Alnico 5 DS-A5 Rhythm and DS-A5+ Lead humbuckers: Modern and aggressive, new double slugs Alnico 5 DS-A5 Rhythm and DS-A5+ Lead humbuckers
- ABR style bridge and Stop Bar: Iconic hardware combination reminiscent of the Golden Era
- Simple controls: One volume, one tone and one toggle switch for direct control
- S Series padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson Les Paul Faded 2017 T
- Vintage style keystone tuners: Vintage looks and precise tuning
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Even thicker rosewood fingerboard: Even more tone
- Slim taper neck profile: Fast and comfortable
- Maple top: Historic tonewood with our new Faded Gloss finishing process
- Mahogany body with Ultra-Modern weight relief: Incredible tones and even lighter weight for hours of comfortable playing
- 490R and T humbuckers: Pure Gibson tones
- Classic Gibson controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones and 1 toggle switch for absolute tone control
- Nickel TOM and Stop Bar: Traditional nickel hardware for authentic tones plus Tune-o-Matic bridge precision
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson Les Paul Faded 2017 HP
$1,199
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability, with full control over your action.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with plenty of room to suit your playing style.
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the upper freets
- Traditional tonewood: Crafted from select mahogany, with our new Faded Gloss nitrocellulose finishing process for an even more authentic vintage look
- 61R and '61T humbuckers: Legendary PAF-inspired tones with added power and versatility
- Modern chromed hardware: Decidedly modern in its chrome appointments, stands out with knurled knobs and toggle switch cap for better control during live action.
- Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles enhance our innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity
- Classic controls, upgraded performance: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control.
- High Performance gigbag: Increased padding, ultimate convenience
Gibson Les Paul Tribute 2017 T
- Vintage style keystone tuners: Vintage looks and precise tuning
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Even thicker rosewood fingerboard: Even more tone
- Slim taper neck profile: Fast and comfortable
- A grade plain maple top: Vintage Les Paul looks and tones
- Mahogany body with 9 hole weight relief: Authentic Gibson tones. Lighter and more comfortable to play
- 490R and T humbuckers: Classic Gibson tones
- Classic Gibson controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total control
- Nickel TOM and Stop Bar: Traditional nickel hardware for authentic tones plus the precision of a Tune-o-Matic bridge
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson Les Paul Tribute 2017 HP
$1,299
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- Traditional body woods, only lighter!: Carved maple top and mahogany body are enhanced by 9 hole weight relief.
- 57 Classic and 57 Classic + humbucker pickups: Legendary PAF-inspired tones get some extra oomph in the bridge position
- Modern chromed hardware: HP version of the Les Paul Tribute 2017 HP stands out with knurled knobs and toggle switch cap for better control during live action.
- Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles enhance our innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity
- Classic controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control
- High Performance gigbag: Increased padding, ultimate convenience
Gibson Les Paul Studio 2017 T
- Grover kidney tuners: Durable and superbly efficient
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Thicker one piece rosewood fingerboard: High quality and outstanding sonic depth
- Slim taper neck: Fast, modern and comfortable to play
- A grade plain maple top: Hand-selected, solid maple top for authentic Gibson tones
- Mahogany body with Ultra-Modern weight relief: New weight relief method for an even lighter guitar and enhanced resonance
- 490R/498T humbuckers: Authentic Gibson tones straight from the golden era
- Classic Gibson controls with two push/pull: The added versatility of independent coil tapping
- Chrome plated aluminum TOM and aluminum Stop Bar: Durable and premium chrome finish over the best and most modern bridge and tailpiece ever used
- Classic Gibson hardshell case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Les Paul Studio 2017 HP
$1,899
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with added elegance from pearl trapezoid inlays
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the upper frets
- Traditional tonewoods with Ultra-Modern weight relief: Grade-A flamed maple top and mahogany body with Ultra-Modern weight relief for great sustain
- 490R and 498T humbuckers: PAF-inspired tones with added power in the bridge position
- Modern chromed hardware: More than just tastefully modern in appearance, our new chromed hardware set adds better live control with knurled knobs and switch tip
- Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles enhance our innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity, locking steel thumbwheels contribute amazing tonal transmission.
- Unprecedented switching options!: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle with push-pull and DIP switch giving you more than 150 wiring combinations!
- Premium Gibson aluminum case: Incredibly beautiful and protective, truly a case worthy of your amazing Gibson HP guitar
Gibson Les Paul Classic 2017 T
- Grover locking kidney tuners: Robust and efficient tuning
- Nylon nut: Historic, dense, precise
- Rosewood fingerboard: Thicker one piece, better quality, more sonic depth
- Slim taper neck profile with rolled cream binding: Fast and even more comfortable and ergonomic
- A-grade plain maple top with cream binding: True Classic look and sound
- Mahogany body with 9-hole weight relief: Historic weight relief for great resonance and light weight
- Zebra '57 Classic & '57 Classic + humbuckers: Vintage look and classic Gibson tones
- Hand-wired with Orange Drop capacitor: 2 volumes, 2 tones and 1 toggle switch, wired historically for authentic golden era tones
- Nickel plated wired ABR bridge and aluminum Stop Bar: Vintage look and sustain with a wired ABR and an aluminum Stop Bar
- Classic Gibson hardshell case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Les Paul Classic 2017 HP
$2,399
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and more silent gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action.
- Soloist neck: Ideal neck for the guitar soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, increased thickness rosewood fingerboard.
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- Maple top 9-hole weight relief: Historic tone wood combination and 9 hole weight relief for more sustain and comfortable playing. Flamed top for a touch a class
- 57 Classic and Super 57 Classic humbucker pickups: Gibson tones with a touch more gnarl compared to its T model counterpart
- New push-pull knurled knobs: Decidedly modern in its chrome appointments, the HP model stands out instantly compared to its more traditional counterpart.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels. Lightweight thanks to aluminum.
- Complete Tone Control: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle with push-pull and DIP switch giving you incomparable control over your tone.
- Premium Gibson aluminum case: Incredibly beautiful and protective, truly a case worthy of your amazing Gibson HP guitar
Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2017 T
- Vintage style keystone tuners: Vintage style and precise tuning
- Nylon nut: Historic, dense, precise
- One-piece rosewood fingerboard: Greater sonic depth and luscious playing feel
- Rounded neck profile: The true feel of a Les Paul from the golden era
- AA-grade flamed maple top: Beautiful top with just the right amount of flame for an authentic vintage look
- Mahogany body without weight relief: The way Les Paul were originally made
- Burstbucker 1 and 2 humbuckers: Authentic Gibson tones
- Hand-wired with orange drop capacitors: 2 volumes, 2 tones and 1 toggle switch, wired the way it was done historically for authentic golden era sounds
- Nickel plated wired ABR bridge and aluminum Stop Bar: Vintage look and sustain with a wired ABR and an aluminum Stop Bar
- Classic Gibson hardshell case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Les Paul Traditional 2017 HP
$2,699
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and more silent gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Soloist neck: Fast, with ample room for effects, this is the ideal neck for the guitar soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, increased thickness rosewood fingerboard. A touch of luxury thanks to the genuine Mother of Pearl inlays
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- No weight relief: Historic tone wood combination upgraded to AAA flamed top and no weight relief. The way they were built in the past. For the exact same tone and sustain.
- Burstbucker 2 and 3+ humbucker pickups: True Gibson tones with a touch more gnarl compared to its T model counterpart
- New push-pull knurled knobs: Decidedly modern in its chrome appointments, the HP version of the Les Paul Traditional 2017 stands out instantly compared to its more traditional counterpart. Adding practicality to looks, the new push-pull knurled knobs and toggle switch cap add some more grip for a better control during live action.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels. Lightweight thanks to aluminum.
- Complete Tone Control: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle with push-pull and DIP switch giving you incomparable control over your tone. Superb quality of tone transmission thanks to the multi-contact gold plated jack. Silent switch between pickups thanks to the extremely robust aviation grade toggle switch
- Premium Gibson aluminum case: Incredibly beautiful and protective, truly a case worthy of your amazing Gibson HP guitar
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2017 T
- Grover locking kidney tuners: Grover locking kidney tuners, robust and efficient
- TekToid™ nut: Tektoid for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Rosewood Fingerboard: Rosewood with richer tone, better bends on the high notes
- Slim-Taper Neck: Asymmetrical slim-taper neck profile is fast, comfortable, modern
- AAA flamed maple top: AAA flamed maple top, saluting the finest '50s Bursts
- Mahogany body with Ultra-Modern weight relief: Ultra Modern Weight Relief is Gibson USA's new technique for a lighter guitar with enhanced resonance and sustain
- Burstbucker Pro Rhythm & Lead humbuckers: Alnico magnets and mismatched coils like the hallowed PAFs
- Classic Gibson controls with 4 push/pull switches: Classic Gibson controls with 4 push/pull switches for authentic Gibson sounds, amazing versatility
- Aluminum Tune-o-Matic bridge and stop bar with steel thumbwheels/posts: Aluminum Tune-o-Matic bridge and stop bar with steel thumbwheels/posts with a durable and decorative chrome finish
- 'Classic Gibson hardshell case: Classic Gibson hardshell case is stylish and protective
Gibson Les Paul Standard 2017 HP
$3,199
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Soloist neck: Perfect neck for the guitar soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, increased thickness rosewood fingerboard.
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- AAAA flamed maple top: Historic tone wood upgraded to a stunning AAAA flamed top. Ultra-Modern weight relief for extreme sustain
- Burstbucker Pro Rhythm and Lead + humbucker pickups: Gibson tones with a touch more gnarl compared to its T model counterpart
- New push-pull knurled knobs: Decidedly modern in its chrome appointments, the HP version of the Les Paul Standard 2017 stands out instantly compared to its more traditional counterpart.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels
- Complete tone control: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle with push-pull and DIP switch giving you incomparable control over your tone
- Premium Gibson aluminum case: Incredibly beautiful and protective, truly a case worthy of your amazing Gibson HP guitar
Gibson SG Faded 2017 T
- Vintage style keystone tuners: Vintage looks and precise tuning
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Thicker rosewood fingerboard: Improved sonic depth, and feels great under the fingers
- Slim-taper neck profile: Fast and comfortable
- New Faded Gloss nitro finish: New Faded Gloss nitrocellulose finishing process for a more authentic vintage look
- Mahogany body: Incredible tones and historic tonewoods
- 490R and 490T humbuckers: Authentic Gibson Alnico-humbucker tones
- Classic Gibson controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones and 1 toggle switch for absolute tonal control
- Nickel Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop bar tailpiece: Original innovative Gibson hardware delivers rock-solid sustain and precise intonation
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson SG Faded 2017 HP
$1,199
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability, with full control over your action.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with plenty of room to suit your playing style.
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the upper freets
- Traditional tonewood: Crafted from select maple, with our new Faded Gloss nitrocellulose finishing process for an even more authentic vintage look
- 61R and '61T humbuckers: Legendeary PAF-inspired tones with added power and versatility
- Modern chromed hardware: Decidedly modern in its chrome appointments, stands out with knurled knobs and toggle switch cap for better control during live action.
- Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles enhance our innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity
- Classic wiring, upgraded performance: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control.
- High Performance gigbag: Increased padding, ultimate convenience
Gibson SG Special 2017 T
- Vintage-style keystone tuners: Traditional looks with precise performance
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Thicker rosewood fingerboard: Richer tone, with a great playing feel under the fingers
- Slim-taper neck profile: A popular profile that's fast and comfortable
- Small-block pearloid inlays: Custom looks for an additional touch of vintage class
- Mahogany body: Select traditional tonewoods
- 490R/490T humbuckers: Versatile humbuckers made with Alnico magnets
- Classic Gibson controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total control
- Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop bar: Original innovative hardware for rock-solid sustain and precise intonation, nickel-plated for vintage looks
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson SG Special 2017 HP
$1,299
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with plenty of room to suit your playing style, and added elegance from pearl block inlays
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the upper frets
- Mahogany body with satin nitro finish: Superb tone from historic Gibson wood, classic looks from a satin nitrocellulose finish
- 490R and 498T humbuckers: Legendary sonic depth from classic Gibson humbuckers
Modern chromed hardware: HP version of the SG Faded 2017 stands out with knurled knobs and toggle switch cap for better control during live action.
Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles enhance our innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity
Classic controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control.
High Performance gigbag: Increased padding, ultimate convenience
Gibson SG Standard 2017 T
- Locking Grover kidney-button tuners: Durable and precise
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Thicker one piece rosewood fingerboard: Richer tone and a superb feel, with easy bends up high
- Slim-taper neck profile: Fast and comfortable, with easy upper-fret access
- Small teardrop pickguard: A hallmark of the early '60s SG Standards
- Mahogany body: Historic Gibson tonewood for authentic Gibson tones
- 57 Classic humbuckers: Classic PAF-style humbuckers made with Alnico magnets
- Classic Gibson controls: Two volumes, two tones and one toggle switch for total tonal control
- Chromed aluminum Tune-O-Matic and aluminum stop bar: Elegant chrome finish over the best and most modern Gibson bridge and tailpiece ever
- Classic Gibson hardshell case: Stylish and protective
SG Standard 2017 HP
$1,699
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- High Performance neck: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with plenty of room to suit your playing style.
- Fast-access heel: Unfettered access to the upper frets
- Small Teardrop Pickguard: Time-tested tonewoods
- 57 Classic and 57 Classic + humbuckers: Our popular '57 Classics are made in the image of the hallowed PAF humbuckers, upgraded for modern performance
- Modern chromed hardware: Modern chrome-plated appointments not only look stylish, they aid live performance with knurled knobs and switch tip for easy in-flight grip
- Tune-O-Matic bridge: Titanium saddles enhance innovative aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity, locking steel thumbwheels contribute amazing tonal transmission.
- Classic controls, upgraded wiring: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control.
- Premium Gibson aluminum case: Incredibly beautiful and protective, truly a case worthy of your amazing Gibson HP guitar
Gibson Firebird Studio 2017 T
- Mini-Grover tuners: Robust and efficient tuning in a lighter, more compact format
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Thicker rosewood fingerboard: High quality and improved sonic depth
- Slim-taper neck profile: Fast and comfortable to play. Ideal for modern music styles
- Mahogany neck: Historic Gibson neck tonewood
- Mahogany body: Hand-selected and historic tonewood for true Gibson tones
- 496R and T humbuckers: Aggressive full-size humbuckers for scorching rock tones
- Classic Gibson controls: For superb sonic versatility
- Chrome TOM and Stop Bar: Modern and accurate chrome plated aluminum TOM bridge and aluminum Stop Bar
- Padded Gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson Firebird Studio 2017 HP
$1,649
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Advanced neck design: Our slim-taper profile with Soloist's neck width is super fast with added elegance from genuine pearl inlays
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the upper frets
- Mahogany body: This historic Gibson tonewood is known for its sonic depth and clarity
- 496R and 500T humbuckers: Pickups in the tradition of classic Gibson humbuckers, but with more power for scorching rock tones
- Modern chromed hardware: More than just tastefully modern in appearance, our new chromed hardware set adds better live control with knurled knobs and switch tip
- Tune-O-Matic bridge with titanium saddles: Titanium saddles and steel thumbwheels combine to enhance our light aluminum TOM with added sustain and clarity
- Classic controls, upgraded wiring: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control. Multi-contact gold plated jack, with silent switching courtesy of the extremely robust aviation grade toggle
- High Performance gigbag: Increased padding, ultimate convenience
Gibson Firebird 2017 T
- Steinberger gearless tuners: Unique design and precise action
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Even thicker rosewood fingerboard: High quality and richer sound
- Firebird slim taper neck profile: Extra slim and fast
- Neck-through-body construction: Easy access to the high frets and extra sustain
- Mahogany wings: Classic Gibson tonewoods for an authentic Firebird
- Mini-humbuckers: True Firebird tones
- Classic Gibson controls: Legendary sonic versatility
- Chrome TOM and Stop Bar: Durable and classy chrome plating over an aluminum Tune-o-Matic bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece
- Classic Firebird case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Firebird 2017 HP
$1,899
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and more silent gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Neck-through-body, soloist neck: Ideal neck for the guitar soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, increased thickness rosewood fingerboard.Mother of Pearl inlays and white binding
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- Solid mahogany wings: Historic Gibson tone wood with extra sustain and depth thanks to the neck-through construction
- Powerful Mini-Humbuckers: Historic Gibson Firebird tones
- Knurled knobs: Adding practicality to looks, the new knurled knobs toggle switch cap add some more grip for a better control during live action.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels. Lightweight thanks to aluminum.
- Classic controls: 2 volumes, 2 tones, 1 toggle switch for total tonal control. Superb quality of tone transmission thanks to the multi-contact gold plated jack.
- Classic Gibson Firebird case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Explorer 2017 T
- Mini-Grover tuners: Durable and precise tuning in a lighter, more compact format
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Even thicker rosewood fingerboard: Greater sonic depth
- Explorer slim-taper neck profile: Extremely fast, with easy access to the upper frets
- Mahogany neck: Historic Gibson neck tonewood
- Mahogany body: Hand-selected and historic tonewood for true Gibson tones
- 496R and T humbuckers: High-gain humbuckers
- Explorer controls: 2 volume, 1 master tone and 1 toggle switch for simplified control
- Chrome TOM and aluminum Stop Bar: Modern and accurate chrome-plated aluminum TOM bridge and aluminum Stop Bar
- Classic Gibson Explorer hardshell case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Explorer 2017 HP
$1,799
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, great for alternate tunings, now with smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Soloist neck: Ideal neck for the soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, increased thickness rosewood fingerboard
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- Iconic Explorer multi-ply pickguard: Historic Gibson tone wood
- Humbucker Pickups: 496R and 500T humbuckers for aggressive Gibson tones
- Full chrome hardware: Adding practicality to looks, the new knurled knobs toggle switch cap add some more grip for a better control during live action.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels.
- Classic controls: 2 volumes, 1 tone, 1 toggle switch for complete tonal control, gold plated multi-contact jack and silent, aviation grade toggle switch
- Classic Gibson Explorer case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Flying V 2017 T
- Grover kidney-button tuners: Durable and precise tuning in a lighter, more compact format
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Even thicker grenadillo fingerboard: Greater sonic depth and outstanding playing feel
- Flying V slim-taper neck profile: Extremely fast, with easy access to the upper frets
- Mahogany neck: Historic Gibson neck tonewood
- Mahogany body: Hand-selected historic tonewood for time-honored Gibson resonance and sustain
- Dirty Finger humbuckers: Powerful humbuckers
- Flying V control layout: 2 volume, 1 master tone and 1 toggle switch for simplified control
- Chrome Tune-O-Matic bridge and stop bar: Great sustain and precise intonation from innovative hardware set, with elegant chrome plating
- Classic Gibson Flying V hardshell case: Stylish and protective
Gibson Flying V 2017 HP
$1,799
- Improved G FORCE™ auto-tuning: Fast, accurate, and great for alternate tunings. Now with even smoother and quieter gears!
- Titanium zero-fret adjustable nut: Incredible tone, sustain and durability. Full control over the action. Locking feature.
- Flying V slim taper neck profile: Ideal neck for the guitar soloist. Superb tones thanks to the one piece, thick grenadillo fingerboard. A touch of luxury thanks to the genuine Mother of Pearl inlays
- Fast-access heel: Unparalleled access to the high notes
- Mahogany body: Historic Gibson tone wood
- Dirty Fingers + humbucker Pickups: Our most aggressive Gibson pickups for rock the house rock tones
- New knurled knobs: Adding practicality to looks, the new knurled knobs toggle switch cap add some more grip for a better control during live action.
- Aluminum TOM with titanium saddles: Amazing tonal transmission thanks to the titanium saddles and steel locking thumbwheels. Lightweight thanks to aluminum.
- Classic Controls: 2 volumes, 1 tone, 1 toggle switch for simple tone control. Silent switch between pickups thanks to the extremely robust aviation grade toggle switch
- Classic Gibson case: Stylish and protective
Gibson EB 4 Bass 2017
- Grover tuners: Durable and accurate tuning
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Rosewood fretboard: Thick, one-piece rosewood fingerboard for amazing tone and feel
- Maple neck with rounded profile: A neck profile that's comfortable and easy to get around
- Swamp ash body: A reference in bass tonewoods
- Ergonomic design: Comfortable design allows super easy access to the upper frets
- EB Rhythm & Lead humbuckers: True Gibson tones on the heavy low end
- Comprehensive controls: Easy to use on the fly, providing all the sonic control you need
- Babicz Full Contact bridge: Full contact so you do not lose tone
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry
Gibson EB 5 Bass 2017
- Grover tuners: Rugged and extremely efficient
- Tektoid nut: Dense and self-lubricating for great sustain and accurate return to pitch
- Rosewood fretboard: Thick, one piece rosewood fingerboard for amazing tone and feel
- Maple neck with rounded profile: A neck profile that's comfortable and easy to get around
- Swamp ash body: A reference in bass tonewoods
- Ergonomic design: New design allows easy access to the high notes
- EB Rhythm & Lead humbuckers: True Gibson tones on the heavy low end
- Comprehensive controls: Easy to use on the fly, providing all the sonic control you need
- Babicz Full Contact bridge: Full contact so you do not lose tone
- Padded gigbag: Protective and easy to carry