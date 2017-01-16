NAMM 2017: Gibson reveals 2017 Traditional, High Performance and ultra-affordable S Series electric guitar line-up

NAMM 2017: When Gibson dubbed 2016 its “best year ever”, the US guitar giant set itself a real challenge for 2017, which it's met by not only delivering a choice of Traditional and High Performance across its USA line-up, but also releasing the new, ultra-affordable S Series.

Consequently, the S Series is the headline-grabber here with models starting at $399, yet still boasting USA-made construction.

Meanwhile, Traditional and High Performance options on the regular line continue to offer a choice between traditional and G-Force tuners, as well as upgraded nuts and pickups.

There's no mention of the mysterious new body shape that was spotted at CES, however, so looks like we'll have to wait until the NAMM show floor to catch a glimpse of that one.

Head on through the gallery below for a closer look at all the models, and visit Gibson for more.