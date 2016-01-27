NAMM 2016: Washburn unveils Sonamaster electric guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Washburn has unveiled a new S-style electrics line, the Sonomaster.
The Sonomaster series adds four double cutaway electrics and one bass to the firm's electric offering and joins the seven previously announced new Parallaxe models to round out the firm's 2016 offering.
Sonamaster Series S1
PRESS RELEASE: The S1 is available in tobacco sunburst and black and features a basswood body with 3-single coil Sonamaster pickups and wired with a 5-position switch, 1 Volume and 1 Tone control.
A maple neck sports a rosewood fingerboard and a reverse headstock with Washburn engraved die cast tuners for easy and precise tuning. The fulcrum style tremolo is perfect for gentle vibrato or full on dive bombs. The S1 is full of the classic tone single coil equipped guitars are famous for.
Sonamaster Series S2
PRESS RELEASE: The S2 comes in metallic black, metallic red and metallic blue.
The alder body features slightly hotter Sonamaster + single coil pickups and a Washburn humbucker in the bridge position for meatier lead tones. The control layout and hardware is identical to the S1.
Sonamaster Series S3 S3XTS
PRESS RELEASE: The S3 comes in 2 flavors; the 3 single coil S3XTS with flame maple tobacco sunburst top and the 2 single coil/1 humbucker S3HXRS (pictured in intro) with cherry sunburst flame maple top.
Both guitars feature alder bodies and the hotter Sonamaster + single coil pickups. All other features are the same as the S1.
Sonamaster Series SB1
PRESS RELEASE: With features like Washburn’s reverse headstock, 80’s inspired body shape, and offset position markers, the Sonamaster SB1 is an instant classic aimed at the bass player beginning their musical journey.
Built with a class-leading Alder body, Maple neck with Rosewood fingerboard, and wired with a split-coil hum bucking pickup, the SB1 is the perfect partner whether playing classic blues, rock, soul or funk. Available in Black and Tobacco-Sunburst finishes.