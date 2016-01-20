NAMM 2016: Washburn Parallaxe Guitars unveils seven new models
Introduction
NAMM 2016: Washburn has added seven new models to its metal-focussed Parallaxe guitar range, including the PX-SOLARV160, a new signature 'V' electric for Ola Englund.
We've previously praised the Parallaxe range for serving up a new option for the heavy-orientated player and in 2016 Washburn is adding a raft of new options, including three left-handed models - good news for sinister-minded metal fans.
PX-SOLARV160
PRESS RELEASE: Ola Englund's signature "V" model. The PX-SOLARV160 is a well-balanced V guitar with ergonomic bevels for comfort playing, and features a mahogany body, maple neck with 25,5" scale, super jumbo frets, Grover 18:1 tuners, Tune-O-Matic with string thru bridge, and a set of Duncan Solar pickups, which are designed to Ola's specs and are only available in the Solar line of guitars. The Duncan Solar pickups have medium output, are very dynamic, and will retain clarity when used with a high gain amp.
PXL20BLH
PRESS RELEASE: PXL20BLH is a Left handed version of the PXL20B. 24 ¾" scale, Mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, full access neck, Super Jumbo frets, Tune-O-Matic bridge, Grover 18:1 locking tuners, Seymour Duncan USA SH2N / SH4B pickups with series / parallel switching, 3 way toggle switch.
PXL10FTBM
PRESS RELEASE: PXL10FTBM: 24 ¾" scale, Mahogany body and neck, ebony fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, full access neck, Super Jumbo frets, Tune-O-Matic bridge with string thru, Grover 18:1 locking tuners, Seymour Duncan USA SH2N / SH4B pickups with series / parallel switching, 3 way toggle switch.
PXL100B
PRESS RELEASE: PXL100B: 24 ¾" scale, Basswood body and mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, full access neck, Super Jumbo frets, Tune-O-Matic bridge with string thru, Grover 18:1 tuners, Duncan Designed HB101 / HB103 pickups.
PXS10EDLXTBMLH
PRESS RELEASE: PXS10EDLXTBMLH: Left handed version of the PXS10EDLXTBM. 25.5" scale, Alder body with flamed maple veneer top, Stephen's Extended Cutaway bolt-on neck joint,, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, ebony fingerboard, Super Jumbo frets, Tune-O-Matic with string thru bridge, Grover 18:1 locking tuners, EMG USA 85/81 pickups, 3 way toggle switch.
PXS100B
PRESS RELEASE: PXS100B: 25.5" scale, Basswood body, maple neck, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, rosewood fingerboard, Stephen's Extended Cutaway bolt-on neck joint, Super Jumbo frets, fixed bridge, Grover 18:1 tuners, Duncan Designed HB101/HB103 pickups, 3 way toggle switch.
PXM10FRQTBLMLH
PRESS RELEASE: PXM10FRQTBLMLH: Left handed version of the PXM10FRQTBLM. 25.5" scale, Alder body with quilted maple veneer top, maple neck, Stephen's Extended Cutaway bolt-on neck joint, Buzz Feiten Tuning System™, ebony fingerboard, Super Jumbo frets, Floyd Rose 1000 vibrato with oversized brass block and spring silencers, Grover 18:1 tuners, Seymour Duncan USA SH2N / TB6B pickups with series / parallel switching, 3 way toggle switch.