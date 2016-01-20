NAMM 2016: Washburn Parallaxe Guitars unveils seven new models

NAMM 2016: Washburn has added seven new models to its metal-focussed Parallaxe guitar range, including the PX-SOLARV160, a new signature 'V' electric for Ola Englund.

We've previously praised the Parallaxe range for serving up a new option for the heavy-orientated player and in 2016 Washburn is adding a raft of new options, including three left-handed models - good news for sinister-minded metal fans.