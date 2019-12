NAMM 2016: Blackstar has revealed a couple of new bigger brothers to its existing, highly popular ID:Core range.

The ID:Core 100 and 150 are, obviously, more powerful and giggable than the existing range, but they also include new features. Most significantly they both now feature inbuilt looper and octaver.

They'll be out around May at a price to be confirmed and we visited Blackstar's booth to get the lowdown.