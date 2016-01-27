Image 1 of 2 NAMM 2016: TC Electronic reveals Ditto X4 Looper" Image 2 of 2 Rear

NAMM 2016: It's been three year's since TC Electronic announced it's first Ditto Looper, since then we've had the Ditto X2 in 2014 and now here we have the X4.

The new pedal expands the X2's palette adding new loop effects, loop import and export and the ability to run two loops "simultaneously or interchangeably", which alongside the stereo in/out opens up a wealth of possibilities.

The Ditto X4 is already available and priced at $249 / £185 / 249 €. Read the full press release below.

Press release

PRESS RELEASE: (Anaheim, CA, January 21st 2016). TC Electronic announces Ditto X4 Looper, the latest addition to their popular line of looper pedals.

Ditto X4 Looper is the next natural development in TC Electronic's famed Ditto Looper series. It takes the ease-of-use and pristine audio quality of the original, and adds 2 loop tracks, 2 loop modes, 7 loop FX, loop decay, MIDI Sync/CC, loop import/export and stereo I/O to the equation for unprecedented creative possibilities.

Features:

Dirt simple looping

Dual loop tracks

Serial and Sync mode

7 loop FX (incl. Tape Stop, Hold, Fade, Reverse etc.)

Loop decay

Dedicated stop button

MIDI Sync and CC

Loop import/export

Stereo I/O

True Bypass

There's enough inspiring options on tap to satisfy even the most hardened loop aficionados. With the option of running the two loops simultaneously or interchangeably, musicians will be able to create everything from otherworldly soundscapes to fully fledged songs in a matter of seconds. Whereas the 7 loop FX and loop decay offer the option for keeping the composition interesting and continually evolving.

The hardcore live loopers are also being catered to with MIDI Sync and control, and Stereo I/O for larger than life loops that's perfectly in sync with ones backing tracks.

There's no doubt that Ditto X4 Looper will quickly become the canvas for a multitude of future sonic masterpieces!