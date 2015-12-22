NAMM 2016: Fender's nine-strong Bassbreaker amp range promises a "sound that words can't describe"

NAMM 2016: After a tease or two earlier this year, Fender has lifted the lid on its long-rumoured Bassbreaker series, revealing nine new amps aimed at the studio and stage alike.

With these new heads and combos, the longstanding American company invites guitarists to “explore the dark side” and experience “Fender DNA with a twist” and “a new breed of sound that words can't describe”.

The lower-wattage range starts with the seven-watt 007 compact head and progresses all the way up to a 45-watt head and combo, plus extension cabs – click through for the full lowdown, and head over to Fender for more.