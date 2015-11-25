Fender teases new Bassbreaker amps with all-star video

The rumour mill has been grinding up a storm, but Fender has finally revealed the first official glimpse of its new Bassbreaker amp series in a star-studded video.

Pro guitarists including Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba (Blink-182), Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro), Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes), Rob Ackroyd (Florence & The Machine), Phred Brown (Bruno Mars), Dave Keuning (The Killers) and Joff Oddie (Wolf Alice) all - as you'd expect - profess their love of the new amp in the 30-second clip.

From the video, we can determine the amps will be valve-based, with clean and dirty tones on offer, and they'll pack Celestion speakers - a 10" Ten 30 is depicted in the video, which points to a variety of configurations, from practice to stage combos.

Our sources say the Bassbreaker will be launched at NAMM in January - keep your browsers set to MusicRadar for more updates.