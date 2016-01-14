NAMM 2016: Cort announces Frank Gambale Signature electro-acoustic guitar

NAMM 2016: Cort's knack for snagging high-profile guitarists shows no sign of letting up as the company announces jazz-fusion virtuoso Frank Gambale is getting his own signature acoustic guitar .

Featuring a concert body shape, Gambale's model also boasts a solid Adirondack spruce top, flamed blackwood back and sides, plus a mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, ebony bridge and gold tuners.

On top of that, the guitar is stage-ready, thanks to a LR Baggs EAS-VTC EQ preamp system, while a guitar case is included with each instrument.

RRP and availability is yet to be announced, but rest assured, we'll be hitting up the Cort stand for a closer look at this one.