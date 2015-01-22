NAMM 2015: Jackson releases Misha Mansoor Signature Juggernaut guitars

NAMM 2015: Progressive-rock specialists Periphery have just released a pair of Juggernaut albums – Alpha and Omega – and now the band's lead guitarist, Misha Mansoor, has teamed with Jackson for a duo of similarly named signature guitars, the Juggernaut HT6 and HT7.

From press release: The instrument is crafted with a distinctive Jackson body shape inspired by the Dinky, with sleekly scalloped horns, a comfortably contoured neck heel and a gorgeous AAA quilt maple top on trans-finish models. The bolt-on quartersawn maple neck is sculpted with Mansoor’s own custom profile, and features graphite reinforcement, ivoroid binding and heel-end thumbwheel truss rod adjustment.

The 20”-radius ebony fingerboard is crafted with 24 stainless steel jumbo frets, piranha inlays and Luminlay fluorescent side dots. The guitar’s tonally versatile sound comes from Mansoor’s dual direct-mount signature Bare Knuckle “Juggernaut” humbucking pickups with black covers, five-way switching and a push-pull (on/off) master tone knob. Other premium features include a Jackson reverse AT1 headstock with three Hipshot open-gear locking tuners on each side, Hipshot hard-tail bridge, single volume control knob, black hardware and more. Available in Amber Tiger Eye, Laguna Burst, Matte Black, Matte Blue Frost and Silverburst Sparkle finishes. Includes custom black Jackson case with blue edges and Mansoor’s “Bulb” logo.