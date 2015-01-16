NAMM 2015: GoGo Tuners releases new Caliber Pedal Tuner

NAMM 2015: GoGo Tuners debuts their latest product, the GoGo Caliber Pedal Tuner. The new guitar tuner features upgrades such as a calibration mode and tighter tuning accuracy, but still has the durability and readability that GoGo tuners are known for. As with all GoGo tuners, the Caliber Pedal Tuner is now available through dealers and distributors worldwide.

The new tuning pedal has a calibration function with wide reference pitches from 430Hz to 450Hz, allowing tighter tuning accuracy. It uses chromatic tuning with +/- .5-cent accuracy and a wide detection range of A0 (27.5Hz) - C8 (4186.00Hz). The pedal is equipped with true bypass and provides daisy chain power for other pedals.

The high definition big screen is easily visible in all lighting situations, making it perfect for stage, studio, and bedroom guitarists. With GoGo's signature "green you're in, red you're out", tuning becomes easy by eliminating any of the guesswork when tuning. The entire display changes green when you are in tune, and red when you are out of tune. The pedal tuner features a metal chassis for improved durability and longer lifetime performance.

Information from press release. For more information, visit GoGo Tuners.