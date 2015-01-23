NAMM 2015: Charvel, Jackson and EVH stands - in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2015: We're well and truly into the NAMM show now and MusicRadar is reporting live from the show floor throughout the expo. In this gallery we check out the stands from sister brands Charvel, Jackson and EVH - this is the realm of the shred guitarist and these designs are unapologetic speed machines.
Browse the gallery, beginning with the Slime Green Charvel Pro Mod SC1 2H FR, to check out some of the models on offer from these three firms for the next year.
Charvel Pro Mod SC1 2H FR
Charvel Pro Mod SD1 2H FR
Charvel Pro Mod Warren DeMartini Signature San Dimas
Charvel Pro Mod Warren DeMartini Signature Dinky
Jackson JS32TQ Dinky DKA (far left)
Jackson JS22 Dinky DKA (centre-left)
Snow White
Jackson JS12 Dinky (centre-right)
24 fret, Metallic Red
Jackson JS11 Dinky (right)
22 fret, Metallic Blue
Jackson JS32 Warrior (left)
Jackson JS32T Warrior (right)
Natural Oil
Jackson JS11 Dinky
Jackson JS32 Dinky DKA (centre)
Jackson KVXT King V
Jackson SLXFMG Soloist
Jackson SLATXSD 3-7 Soloist
Jackson SLATHXSD 3-8 Soloist
Jackson Pro RR Rhoads (left)
Jackson Pro King V KV (right)
Metallic Black