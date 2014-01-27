NAMM 2014: Taylor Guitars stand in pictures

NAMM 2014: Taylor had a lot to show off at this year's show, with big updates to its 800 series, the compact T5z and a selection of Custom order models. But first…

Happy Birthday Taylor!

Congratulations to Bob Taylor, Kurt Listug (pictured) and the whole of Taylor Guitars: the company turns 40 in 2014.

