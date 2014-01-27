NAMM 2014: Taylor Guitars stand in pictures
Introduction
NAMM 2014: Taylor had a lot to show off at this year's show, with big updates to its 800 series, the compact T5z and a selection of Custom order models. But first…
Happy Birthday Taylor!
Congratulations to Bob Taylor, Kurt Listug (pictured) and the whole of Taylor Guitars: the company turns 40 in 2014.
Browse through the gallery to take a look at the firm's 2014 offerings and head to the Taylor Guitars site for more information.
New 800 Series
Taylor has made significant updates to its flagship rosewood/spruce guitar range, the 800 Series, a project lead by the company’s Andy Powers.
The updates are to all models and variants: dreadnought (10), Grand Concert (12), Grand Auditorium (14), Grand Symphony (16) and Grand Orchestra (18).
814ce
Changes to Taylor’s 800 Series for 2014 include redesigned bracing and wood thicknesses (specific to each individual model), the use of protein glues for braces and bridge, thinner finishes and the all-new Expression System 2 electronics.
Andy Powers
Taylor’s Andy Powers is the company’s chief guitar designer, responsible for new 800 Series.
210ce DLX
The popular 200 Series gets some upgraded ‘Deluxe’ model additions for 2014, featuring a full-gloss finish, Expression System 1 pickup and a hard case.
There’s the dreadnought (pictured) available in spruce/rosewood and spruce/koa wood combinations (solid top, laminate back and sides)…
214ce DLX
…and also a Grand Auditorium version (pictured). Dreadnoughts come in natural and black; Grand Auditoriums in natural, black and sunburst.
GS Mini-e Rosewood
Previously available with sapele back and sides, Taylor’s popular small/short-scale guitar is now available with laminated rosewood back and sides beneath its Sitka spruce top. It also has a Taylor ES-T pickup.
T5z
Taylor’s existing T5 is an innovative guitar that blends electric and acoustic guitar design in a unique way.
For 2014, the T5z model offers a smaller body option (just over 14 inches across the lower bout) than the regular T5 (16 inches). It also has a 12-inch fingerboard radius. The new guitar comes in a range of spec levels and finish options.
K24ce
Stunning Hawaiian koa is used for top, back and sides on this Koa Series Grand Auditorium model.
Custom GC
Custom order Grand Concert model with solid, master-grade Hawaiian top, AA Hawaiian koa back and sides with figured maple binding. Finished in ‘Shaded Edgeburst’.
Custom GS
Custom order Grand Symphony model with solid Adirondack spruce top, solid AA walnut back and sides, Celtic fingerboard inlay and florentine cutaway.
Custom GO
Custom order Grand Orchestra with solid Sitka spruce top, solid AA flamed maple back and sides in stunning ‘Brushfire’ finish.