NAMM 2014: Martin unveils new Authentic, Retro and Road Series models

NAMM 2014: Martin Guitar gets back to its roots with two innovative series to be unveiled at Winter NAMM 2014. New additions to the popular Retro and Authentic Series pay homage to Martin vintage models.

From Martin press release:

C.F Martin & Co continues to revisit their historic roots by further enhancing stylistic and technical innovations from some of their best vintage models from past decades including the 20s, 30s, 40s and 60s. Outstanding examples of these new models will be featured in two newly expanded series, Retro and Authentics, and will be unveiled at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California January 23-26, 2014. The iconic acoustic guitar-maker will also introduce to attendees two new additions to its acclaimed Road Series, and a reinterpretation of a classic Martin product, Martin Retro Strings.

AUTHENTICS: Martin will present two new additions to its popular Authentic Series that will transport fans to a bygone Golden Era! Guitar enthusiasts will love the new enhancements that match the unique tonal properties and attention to detail of the originals. All models will feature historically accurate specifications such as thinner pegheads, fingerboards, center strips and bridge plates, as well as hand contoured bridges. Shell inlays are closer replicated in shape, size, dimension and location. Other standout details include hide glue construction and cloth side strips inside each body.

000-28K Authentic 1921: Based upon a pristine 1921 000-28K from the Martin Museum collection, this second new addition features a slotted head 12-fret neck and is a completely faithful recreation of the original, featuring heavily flamed Hawaiian koa top, back and sides, hide glue construction and a hand -shaped neck without a truss rod. This 12-fret model is believed to have originally been built for the Hawaiian market and X-rays at a local community college confirmed that the original model had no truss rod, which has been replicated in this model. Also, the neck barrel, heel, diamond, head taper, and slots are all replicated from the 1921 model. The tuning machines are replicas of the original golden age nickel tuners. Aging toner is used on the entire body and neck to give it that authentic finish. The model is offered with Martin Silk and Steel strings. (MSRP US: $7,499)