NAMM 2014: Lâg debuts new Tramontane and Occitania acoustics

NAMM 2014: French firm Lâg Guitars has drawn back the curtains on its 2014 acoustic range, showing off the Dark, T80, 500 Series (plus the T77PE parlour guitar) additions to its Tramontane line and a new selection of nylon string acoustics under the banner of the Occitania range.

Street prices for the new gear vary from $199 to $799. Check out the gallery for more information on the new models, starting with the T80 series below.

T80 Series

PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars is now offering the T80 Dreadnought Acoustic and T80DCE Acoustic/Electric guitars in the US.

These new guitars are part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.

The new, richly-appointed T80 series offers a Solid Spruce top with a Mahogany back and sides as well as a black radial edge binding. The neck is made of Mahogany and features a Satin finish, while the bridge and fingerboard are made from Indonesian rosewood. The compensated saddle and nut are both black graphite.

A new preamp configuration, the DirectLâg Plus, is featured in this series. It consists of Lâg's proprietary DirectLâg pre-amp plus a built-in tuner. Body style options include Dreadnought, Dreadnought CE, Auditorium and Auditorium CE.

The Lâg T80 models are currently available with U.S. Street prices ranging from: $249-$349.