NAMM 2014: Lâg debuts new Tramontane and Occitania acoustics
T80 Series
NAMM 2014: French firm Lâg Guitars has drawn back the curtains on its 2014 acoustic range, showing off the Dark, T80, 500 Series (plus the T77PE parlour guitar) additions to its Tramontane line and a new selection of nylon string acoustics under the banner of the Occitania range.
Street prices for the new gear vary from $199 to $799. Check out the gallery for more information on the new models, starting with the T80 series below.
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars is now offering the T80 Dreadnought Acoustic and T80DCE Acoustic/Electric guitars in the US.
These new guitars are part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.
The new, richly-appointed T80 series offers a Solid Spruce top with a Mahogany back and sides as well as a black radial edge binding. The neck is made of Mahogany and features a Satin finish, while the bridge and fingerboard are made from Indonesian rosewood. The compensated saddle and nut are both black graphite.
A new preamp configuration, the DirectLâg Plus, is featured in this series. It consists of Lâg's proprietary DirectLâg pre-amp plus a built-in tuner. Body style options include Dreadnought, Dreadnought CE, Auditorium and Auditorium CE.
The Lâg T80 models are currently available with U.S. Street prices ranging from: $249-$349.
Dark Series
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars launches the limited edition Dark Series of acoustic guitars in the U.S.
This new series is part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars that feature fine woods and finishes, as well as proprietary preamp/pickup systems.
The series offers a sitka spruce top with a skull rosette and mahogany back and sides, adorned in an all-black, high gloss finish. A complementary mahogany neck with a French Satin black finish boasts fast action for electric players looking for a familiar feel.
Two models are available: Dreadnought and Dreadnought Cutaway Electric. Both feature Lâg's all-new DirectLâg Plus preamp that now includes an onboard tuner.
The Lâg Limited Edition Dark Series is available January 2014 with U.S. Street pricing ranging from $229.99 - $329.99
500 Series
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars launches the Tramontane 500 Series acoustic guitars in the US.
These new guitars are a part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, radial-edge corner bindings, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.
The new, richly-appointed Tramontane 500 series offers a solid Sitka Spruce top with a Mahogany neck and highly-figured Rosewood back and sides. All guitars in the series are 25.6" in scale length and all models feature a standard two-way truss rod, compensated black graphite nut and an Ebony bridge.
Body style options include Dreadnought and Auditorium, both with optional Cutaway and electronics. The Acoustic/Electric model features a Piezo NanoFlex pickup with a StudioLâg Plus Preamp that includes a built-in tuner.
The Lâg 500 series is available in Winter 2014. U.S. Street prices range from $599 to $799.
T77PE
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars launches the T77PE guitar in the U.S.
This new model is part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, beveled corner bindings, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.
The new, richly-appointed T77PE comes in a Traditional Parlor E style body (with a slot peg head), and offers a mahogany body with black and ivory radial edge binding. The bridge and fingerboard are made from Indonesian rosewood; the compensated saddle and nut are both black graphite. The Mahogany body and Dark Mahogany neck all feature a high quality, French Satin finish.
A new preamp configuration, the DirectLâg Plus, is featured in this series. It consists of Lâg's proprietary DirectLâg pre-amp plus a built-in tuner.
The Lâg T77PE is currently available for a U.S. Street price of $329.99.
Occitania Range
PRESS RELEASE: WINTER NAMM, ANAHEIM, CA, January 23, 2014 - Lâg Guitars launches the Occitania range of classical nylon string guitars.
The OC300 series models feature a Solid Red Cedar top, while the OC400 series models feature a Solid Englemann Spruce top.
Both feature Rosewood back and sides. The streamlined OC66 series models feature a spruce top and Mahogany back and sides. Each series features a Mahogany neck finished in high gloss, with an Indonesian Rosewood fingerboard. The saddle and nut are made of black graphite. In keeping with Lâg's attention to aesthetic detail, the guitars all feature radial edge binding, ornate chrome tuning machines with black tuning pegs, and a detailed rosette pattern.
True to classical guitar tradition, all models feature a 2" nut width. The classical body shape with fan bracing provides rich, warm tone, complemented by Savarez strings.
Both the OC300 and OC400 series offer models with an optional cutaway plus electronics. Occitania range guitars are outfitted with a StudioLâg Plus Nylon preamp featuring an onboard tuner, (OC300 & 400) or DirectLâg Plus Nylon preamp (OC66), providing the convenience of an acoustic/electric guitar, without sacrificing tonality.
The Lâg Occitania range is now available, with U.S. Street prices ranging from $199 - $629.