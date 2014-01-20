NAMM 2014: Antares unveils Auto-Tune for Guitar installation kits

NAMM 2014: Antares, the firm behind the auto-tune technology now found in everything from T-Pain tunes to Telecasters, has announced the availability of Auto-Tune for Guitar Custom Installation kits.

Essentially, this rather innocuous statement means that almost any guitar can now be retro-fitted with custom Auto-Tune circuitry similar to that of the much-vaunted Peavey AT-200, which we reviewed back in 2012.

Before you get too excited, it is worth noting that the firm is limiting the sale of the kits to Antares-approved luthiers only. This is reportedly to ensure "consistent quality installation", which is probably a wise move - we dread to think what sweet hell might be unleashed via a shoddy Auto-Tune installation.

Check out the full press release from Antares below.

Antares Auto-Tune for Guitar Custom Installation Kits press release

Auto-Tune for Guitar Custom Installation Kits provide your guitar with perfect tuning, flawless intonation with our revolutionary Solid-Tune™ Intonation System, astonishing tonal flexibility with our guitar and pickup modeling, alternate tunings that open up entirely new areas of inspiration and creativity, and much more. Auto-Tune for Guitar technology seriously expands the flexibility and range of your guitar while letting you continue to play your own way.

With kits customized for the leading styles of guitars, experienced luthiers can install the Auto-Tune for Guitar processor board, controls and pickup with minimal impact to the external appearance of your guitar.

The Details

Auto-Tune for Guitar installation kits can be customized for the needs of any guitarist. The basic kits come in versions for popular guitar styles including Stratocaster, Les Paul, and Telecaster, as well as most other guitar configurations. The kits can be further customized with your choice of pickup selectors, pickup widths, number of control encoders and more.

To ensure consistent quality installation, the sale of Auto-Tune for Guitar Custom Installation Kits is limited to established luthiers who have applied for and been accepted as Authorized Auto-Tune for Guitar Installers.

If you're a luthier interested in doing custom Auto-Tune for Guitar installations for your clients, please fill out our Authorized Installer Application Form.

If you're a guitarist interested in having Auto-Tune for Guitar technology installed in one (or more) of your guitars, have your luthier of choice get in touch.