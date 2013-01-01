NAMM 2013: MOD Kits DIY announces the Verb Deluxe reverb pedal kit

NAMM 2013: New for NAMM 2013 from MOD Kits DIY is the Verb Deluxe kit reverb pedal , built around the Belton Digi-Log Mini Module. Features include both Dwell and Mix controls, allowing the dry signal to be blended with the processed signal from just a hint of reverb to deep, cavernous echoes. The Dwell control adds extra flexibility, providing a full palette of sweet reverb sound.

MOD are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All users need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder. The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a nine-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

