NAMM 2012: Yamaha FGX700SC Solid Sitka Spruce Top Acoustic-Electric

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha's famed FG line of folk guitars has long represented incredible value and playability, a tradition furthered with the introduction of the FGX700SC.

The new FGX700SC is based on the world's most successful solid top acoustic guitar, the FG700S. The new FGX700SC features Yamaha's impeccable build quality with an added cutaway and a one-way System 55T piezo/preamp system that includes a tuner, three-band EQ and an adjustable mid frequency slider. Like its non-electrified counterpart, the FGX700SC represents a phenomenal value.

"The FGX700SC acoustic guitar offers all the great features of the FG700S, with an added cutaway and preamp system," says Dennis Webster, marketing manager, Yamaha Guitars. "Available in high-gloss natural finish, it sounds great unplugged and through an amp or PA system. Quality material, outstanding construction and tried-and-true value make it too good to miss."

The FGX700SC (MSRP: $483) is currently available.

