NAMM 2012: Vox introduces AC4HW1 Hand-Wired Series guitar amp

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The Hand-Wired Series reigns as both the flagship and as a popular favourite among the many families of Vox guitar amplifiers. This esteemed series now welcomes a new addition; the AC4HW1 mini combo amp.

The all-tube chassis uses two 12AX7 tubes in the pre-amp and a single EL84 vacuum tube in the power stage, pumping out four watts of power through a 12-inch Celestion G12M Greenback speaker.

The Volume control, Bass and Treble tone controls, and Master Volume provide any player with plenty of sonic variety. The HOT/COOL switch offers either the coveted Vox Top Boost tone, or a pure and rich gain that bypasses the tone circuit completely.

For relaxed jamming at home,rehearsing, or performing on stage, the AC4HW1 Vox Hand-Wired Series is all the amp you'll ever need.

Highlights

  • Hand-Wired mini combo amp
  • Legendary Top Boost tone inherited from the VOX
  • AC30
  • Volume, Bass, Treble, and Master Volume controls
  • HOT/COOL voice switch
  • 4 Watt Class A amplifier design
  • 12AX7 preamp tubes (x2); EL84 power tube (x1)
  • Retro Fawn-colored vinyl covering
  • 12" Celestion G12M Greenback speaker

Price: £718.80 RRP inc VAT

Availability: May/June 2012

