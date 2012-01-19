NAMM 2012: Vox announces AGA30 acoustic guitar amp

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: The AGA30 mini combo model now joins the acclaimed Vox AGA Series of acoustic instrument amps. As with its upper-level siblings, the AGA30 features a two-channel design: a tube-pre channel with a 12AU7 tube and a normal channel.

The tube-pre channel also provides a mic input jack that can supply phantom power. Each channel provides the Reverb and Chorus effects that are indispensible for acoustic sound.

Read more: Hamstead Soundworks Artist 60+RT Head

A single knob simultaneously selects the effect (including a combined reverb and chorus effect) and adjusts the effect depth, making it easy for anyone to quickly dial in the precise character and amount of effect.

This compact, single unit boasts serious sound that is perfect for a wide range of situations, whether practicing at home or performing in a small venue. Now you can take the smooth acoustic sound of the AGA series with you wherever you go.

Two-channel acoustic amp

Ideal for the acoustic performer, the AGA30 is designed to perfectly project the subtle resonances and sweet, mellow tones of an acoustic instrument. The Tube Pre channel is equipped with a standard guitar input, as well as a microphone input with selectable phantom power.

This two-channel design makes the AGA30 the perfect amp for a singer-instrumentalist. An additional Lo-Z / Hi-Z switch on each input accommodates a variety of signal levels.

12AU7 vacuum tube preamp

The Tube Pre channel preamp features a 12AU7 (ECC82) dual-triode vacuum tube, imparting your guitar or vocal sound with the roundness and warmth so distinctive of the vacuum tube sound.

Acoustic Enhancing Effects

In addition to Bass, and Treble tone controls, each channel provides Reverb, Chorus, or a combination of both effects. A single knob selects the effect and the depth, making adjustments quick and easy.

Versatile Design

Use the AUX input and connect an MP3 player or other audio source to enjoy a jam session. The Tuner/Direct Out offers a convenient way to send your sound to a larger PA system, and is also great for recording - you can even use the AGA30 as tube-driven monitor/preamp!

This output is always active, even when using All Mute function to mute the main output for silent tuning between songs and sets. The Anti-Feedback control reduces acoustic feedback, making the AGA30 a good choice as a stage monitor.

The optional VFS2 provides footswitch control of the Effect Bypass or All Mute functions, offering great flexibility during a live performance.

Highlights:

· 30 Watt acoustic guitar amp

· Two channels: Tube-Pre and Normal

· Tube Pre Channel: Smooth acoustic sound; 12AU7 vacuum tube; XLR + ¼" combo input with selectable phantom power; High / Low Input Gain switch; Volume, Bass, Treble Controls; Effects Select/Depth Control - Reverb, Reverb + Chorus, Chorus

· Normal Channel: ¼" Standard input; High / Low Input Gain switch; Volume, Bass, Treble Controls; Effects Select/Depth Control - Reverb, Reverb + Chorus, Chorus

· 6.5" full-range speaker covers provides optimum sound

· Anti-Feedback control suppresses acoustic feedback

· Tuner/Direct Out is great for recording or sending the signal to a PA system

· Aux In jack lets you jam along to an MP3 player, tracks on a computer, etc.

· Optional VFS2 footswitch turns the effects On or Off, or activates the All Mute function

Price: £214.80 RRP inc VAT Availability: April/May 2012

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter