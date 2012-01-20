NAMM 2012: Tascam introduces iU2

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Tascam's iU2 is a premium sound quality audio interface for the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. It includes all of the features of Tascam's best-selling USB audio interfaces, including a pair of great-sounding microphone inputs.
The XLR inputs have phantom power for use with high-quality condenser microphones. These feed an onboard microphone preamp and A/D converter for better sound performance than those built into iPhone and iPad - true stereo recording with low noise and less tendency to distort. The inputs also accept line-level signals or you can plug a guitar or bass directly into your device.
In addition to compatibility with iOS devices, the iU2 also works with Mac and Windows computers. A zero-latency monitoring path enables musicians to hear themselves directly through the unit, without any distracting delay. MIDI in and out are provided to interface with synths and drum machines, and a digital output connects to digital mixers or recorders.
When you're ready to get serious with iPad music recording, step up to the pro-quality interface of Tascam's iU2.
IU2 specifications
- Audio/MIDI Interface for Mac, Windows and iOS devices
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch
- Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power
- Two balanced line inputs
- Instrument-level input for guitar or bass
- MIDI in and out
- Onboard A/D conversion for low-noise and distortion when recording with iOS devices
- Zero-latency direct monitoring
- S/PDIF Digital Output
- Includes USB cable, iOS dock connection cable, XLR to ¼" conversion cables
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Tascam.
