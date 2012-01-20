NAMM 2012: Tascam introduces iU2

The iU2's zero-latency monitoring path means musicians can hear themselves without annoying delay.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Tascam's iU2 is a premium sound quality audio interface for the iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. It includes all of the features of Tascam's best-selling USB audio interfaces, including a pair of great-sounding microphone inputs.

The XLR inputs have phantom power for use with high-quality condenser microphones. These feed an onboard microphone preamp and A/D converter for better sound performance than those built into iPhone and iPad - true stereo recording with low noise and less tendency to distort. The inputs also accept line-level signals or you can plug a guitar or bass directly into your device.

In addition to compatibility with iOS devices, the iU2 also works with Mac and Windows computers. A zero-latency monitoring path enables musicians to hear themselves directly through the unit, without any distracting delay. MIDI in and out are provided to interface with synths and drum machines, and a digital output connects to digital mixers or recorders.

When you're ready to get serious with iPad music recording, step up to the pro-quality interface of Tascam's iU2.

IU2 specifications

Audio/MIDI Interface for Mac, Windows and iOS devices

Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

Two XLR mic inputs with phantom power

Two balanced line inputs

Instrument-level input for guitar or bass

MIDI in and out

Onboard A/D conversion for low-noise and distortion when recording with iOS devices

Zero-latency direct monitoring

S/PDIF Digital Output

Includes USB cable, iOS dock connection cable, XLR to ¼" conversion cables

