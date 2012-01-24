NAMM 2012: Peavey unveils AmpKit Link HD iOS guitar interface

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Music and audio innovator Peavey Electronics® and 2010 Apple® Design Award winner Agile Partners proudly announce the Peavey® AmpKit LiNK™ HD, the next generation of the award-winning iOS guitar interface.

The new Peavey AmpKit LiNK HD pocket-size iOS guitar interface features twice the fidelity and convenience of the original AmpKit LiNK. Based on USB digital audio technology, AmpKit LiNK HD eliminates crosstalk and feedback for pristine high fidelity, even with authentic high-gain amp models in AmpKit, the companion amp app from Agile Partners.

AmpKit LiNK HD features a host of innovations that make virtual guitar amplification—and gigging with your iOS device—more convenient than ever. AmpKit LiNK HD will charge your iPad®, iPhone®, or iPod®touch while you play when connected to the optional AC adapter. And with AmpKit LiNK HD, you can send your signal to a headphone output and a line output, making it the ultimate in convenience and ideal for gigging.

AmpKit LiNK HD connects an electric guitar or bass directly into the dock of an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch via a snug-fitting cable, so it won't disconnect while in use. Together, AmpKit LiNK and AmpKit—the guitar amps, effects and recording app for iOS devices developed by Agile Partners—provide guitar and bass players with a powerful,convenient way to jam wherever they go.

Guitar players no longer need to carry a separate interface for mobile iOS and a computer. AmpKit LiNK HD is compatible with iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPad, iPad 2, and iPod touch (fourth and fifth generation), and is also a high-quality guitar interface for Mac® and PC with the included USB cable. With the AmpKit LiNK HD, there is no need to launch an app to change input or output levels, because the control knobs for guitar input level and headphone output level are right at your fingertips on the interface.

The AmpKit LiNK HD is built solid, with sturdy jacks and cable connectors and a rubberized non-slip coating that won't get away from you. Add-on accessories such as a belt and strap clip make the device mountable for on-the-go jamming.

Peavey and Agile Partners recently celebrated the release of AmpKit Version 1.2, which includes major tone advancements that enhance the iOS guitar-playing experience for Peavey AmpKit LiNK guitar interface users. The dual-stage amp simulation, convolution-based cabinet simulation, adaptive input compensation, upgraded noise gate, and solo and mix output shaping in AmpKit 1.2 deliver the best-sounding, most realistic guitar tone on the iOS platform. The original Peavey AmpKit LiNK was named"Best of 2011" by Music Inc.; won the Gold Award from Guitar World; and was a finalist in the 2011 SXSW Interactive Awards.

AmpKit is available in two versions—AmpKit, a free app, and AmpKit+, $19.99 U.S.—on the iTunes App Store. AmpKit's in-app Gear Store offers the largest gear selection of any amps and effects app, including 19 amps with 35 separate amp channels, 22 effects pedals, 20 cabinets, 8 mics and more gear on the way. The Peavey amps in AmpKit include the Peavey 3120™, Peavey 6505® Plus, Peavey 6534™ Plus, Peavey Classic® 30 and Peavey ValveKing®.

The Peavey AmpKit LiNK HD iOS interface will be available in Q2 2012 from authorized Peavey retailers. Please visit www.peavey.com/dealerlocator to find a dealer near you.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter