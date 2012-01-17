NAMM 2012: Ovation introduces new 2778AX-FKOA guitar

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Ovation Guitars is pleased to introduce the new 2778AX-FKOA guitar to its Standard Elite Series.

With top-shelf materials, superb craftsmanship and superior electronics, Ovation's Standard Elite models have been the choice of working professionals since their introduction in the '90s.

The new 2778AX-FKOA adds a new dimension to this popular series with its highly figured Koa top complemented by two inlaid flame maple epaulets. The stunning guitar is the perfect model for players looking for comfort without sacrificing tone. The new model also features Ovation's ergonomically designed Contour body that both improved acoustic performance and the ultimate in playing ease.

RRP: £718.80

