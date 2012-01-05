Image 1 of 3 No, Elvis won't be appearing at NAMM. But Fender has the next best thing NAMM 2012: Fender introduces the Elvis Kingman acoustic guitar

Image 2 of 3 The Fender Elvis Kingman - body detail NAMM 2012: Fender introduces the Elvis Kingman acoustic guitar

Image 3 of 3 The Fender Elvis Kingman - neck and headstock detail NAMM 2012: Fender introduces the Elvis Kingman acoustic guitar



NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Fender Acoustics proudly hails the King of Rock 'n' Roll and transports players back to 1967 with the introduction of the Elvis Kingman acoustic guitar - a sharp looking, rich-sounding, hip-swaying evocation of the freewheeling Fender acoustic that Elvis Presley wielded with consummate cool in '67 cinematic romp Clambake.

In addition to honoring the king, the Elvis Kingman dreadnought also recreates Fender's famous mid-'60s "Wildwood" finish, in which living beech trees that provided the backs and sides of the unusual instruments were dyed in several elegantly striking colors before being harvested.

Highly distinctive features include Presley's signature on the front of the Wildwood-style headstock, solid spruce top with scalloped X-bracing for full and resonant tone, laminated Wildwood-style back and sides, Ivoroid neck and body binding, stylish dual checkerboard rosette, maple neck, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard with block position inlays and bone nut, Fender "Viking" rosewood bridge with cream-colored pins and compensated bone saddle, chrome hardware and gloss neck and body finish.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

