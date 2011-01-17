NAMM 2011: Zoom unveils G3 effects pedal

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Zoom's G3 Guitar Effects and Amp Simulator Pedal unites the ease of a stompbox pedalboard with the power of a multi-effects pedal and adds a USB audio interface to the mix.

With complete control over both individual effects and amp modelling, you can modify your tones on the fly while performing. An onboard drum machine and looper make the G3 an incredible new option for guitarists of every level.

"To elevate their performance, guitar players can now use on-the-fly patch changes, craft their own sounds, jam along with the drum machine and looper or utilise DAW recording applications all with one easy-to-use pedal," said Mark Wilder, Director of Marketing for Samson.

Most of the G3's comprehensive features stem from its three large LCD displays and corresponding footswitches. Together they form a graphical interface that allows you to utilize up to three amp models or stompbox effects in any combination at any time. Or use the G3's authentic amplifier modelling and over 100 built-in DSP effects to craft and store up to 100 original tones.

The G3 is also a USB audio interface for DAW recording on your computer. The pedal is bundled with Zoom's Edit & Share software so you can easily create new patches and it also comes with Steinberg's Sequal LE DAW for all your recording needs. Players will get over 6 hours of operation using four AA batteries, or can power the G3 with as USB bus or the included AC adapter.

Take your performance to a new level of mastery with the fun and easy to use G3 Guitar Effects and Amp Simulator Pedal.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Zoom

