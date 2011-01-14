NAMM 2011: Roland Cube-XL bass amp series announced

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the new CUBE-XL BASS amplifier series, a significant update to the bass amp segment of the million-selling CUBE amplifier family.

Equipped with cutting-edge features, construction, and sound quality far exceeding comparable amps, the new CUBE-XL Bass Amplifiers offer bassists of all levels the very best in portable and affordable amplification.

The three models in the CUBE-XL Bass Amplifier series:the CUBE-20XL BASS, CUBE-60XL BASS, and CUBE-120XL BASS range in power from 20 to 120 watts, so there's an amp to meet the needs of everyone from bedroom jammers to gigging professionals.

Features include a high-performance DSP engine for superb tone, multiple COSM amp models (including the new Super Low amp on the CUBE-120XL BASS and CUBE-60XL BASS), updated effects (including the new Drive and Poly Octave), onboard phrase looping (CUBE-120XL BASS and CUBE-60XL BASS), Power Squeezer (CUBE-60XL BASS and CUBE-20XL BASS) and SOLO functions.

Built with premium, durable components, the CUBE-XL BASS amplifiers are tough and gig-ready. Notable construction features include high-grade plywood cabinets, full-length corner guards, and metal grilles for the ultimate speaker protection.

Additionally, the amps are equipped with custom-designed speakers (including two-way coaxial speakers on the CUBE-120XL BASS and CUBE-60XL BASS) and custom flared ports (CUBE-120XL BASS and CUBE-60XL BASS) for a tight, punchy sound and superior deep bass performance.

