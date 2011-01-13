NAMM 2011: Peavey announces Xport USB guitar interface

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Peavey® Electronics proudly announces the Xport™, a high fidelity, ultra-portable 1/4" jack-to-USB audio interface for electric guitar and bass. Xport uses a standard USB cable to connect your guitar to a personal computer or laptop.
The Xport's high-quality ASIO™ and Core Audio™ drivers offer rock-solid performance for both Windows® and Mac® OS X. Powered by the USB bus and featuring both Headphone and Line outputs, the Xport provides musicians with a simple, hassle-free digital recording solution.
Included with Xport is Peavey ReValver™ amp modeling software, the only virtual amplifier that captures the true tone characteristics of vacuum tubes. This state-of-the-art software can be used as a stand-alone virtual amplifier or with your favorite recording software.
REAPER™ digital audio workstation software, an advanced multi-track audio production and recording environment for Windows and OS X, is also included with the Xport.
Features:
- USB bus powered
- 1/4" guitar instrument input
- Headphone output with volume control
- Line output with volume control
- USB cable included
- ASIO™/OS X (Core Audio™) drivers
- Windows® XP/Vista/7 - Mac® OS X
- Includes ReValver™ and REAPER DAW software
System Requirements:
Personal computer with USB 1.1 or higher, running Windows® XP SP2, Windows Vista [all editions] or Mac® OS-X.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey
