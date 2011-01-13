NAMM 2011: Peavey announces Xport USB guitar interface

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Peavey® Electronics proudly announces the Xport™, a high fidelity, ultra-portable 1/4" jack-to-USB audio interface for electric guitar and bass. Xport uses a standard USB cable to connect your guitar to a personal computer or laptop.

The Xport's high-quality ASIO™ and Core Audio™ drivers offer rock-solid performance for both Windows® and Mac® OS X. Powered by the USB bus and featuring both Headphone and Line outputs, the Xport provides musicians with a simple, hassle-free digital recording solution.

Included with Xport is Peavey ReValver™ amp modeling software, the only virtual amplifier that captures the true tone characteristics of vacuum tubes. This state-of-the-art software can be used as a stand-alone virtual amplifier or with your favorite recording software.

REAPER™ digital audio workstation software, an advanced multi-track audio production and recording environment for Windows and OS X, is also included with the Xport.

Features:

USB bus powered

1/4" guitar instrument input

Headphone output with volume control

Line output with volume control

USB cable included

ASIO™/OS X (Core Audio™) drivers

Windows® XP/Vista/7 - Mac® OS X

Includes ReValver™ and REAPER DAW software

System Requirements:

Personal computer with USB 1.1 or higher, running Windows® XP SP2, Windows Vista [all editions] or Mac® OS-X.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter