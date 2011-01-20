NAMM 2011: Lodestone Pulse electric guitar and Primal Instinct SPI bass unveiled

Image 1 of 2 The Pulse in metallic gold finish Lodestone Pulse Image 2 of 2 The Primal Instinct SPI in vintage cream finish Lodestone Primal Instinct SPI

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: UK guitar company Lodestone heads to NAMM with some typically refreshing new alternatives to the plethora of 'me too' guitar and bass designs currently flooding the market.

With striking lines and sensuous contours, the new single cutaway Lodestone Pulse features a nato wood body, rosewood fretboard, abalone inlays, nato wood neck, 2 x humbucker pickups and chrome hardware. Particularly seductive in matt black, the Pulse is also available with a 20mm quilted topand in other colours including Sunburst, Tobaccoburst and Gold.

In the bass department, the new Primal Instinct SPI delivers perfect balance and custom pickups, bridge and circuit to give this passive bass a great feel and sound. The body is constructed from nato wood with a rosewood fretboard featuring abalone inlays. Finishes include a stunning Vintage Cream with tortoiseshell scratchplate and chrome hardware.

"We like to do things our own way at Lodestone", comments Marketing and Artist Relations manager Dan Gooday ahead of the show. "The new Pulse guitars combine great sounds and playability, and prove that it is possible to make a striking visual impact by doing things a bit differently."

Information taken from official press release, for more visit the Lodestone Guitar Company



