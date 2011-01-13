NAMM 2011: Fender updates Mark Hoppus Signature Jazz Bass

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender's Mark Hoppus Jazz Bass guitar is the perfect punk-pop bass, as powerful as a Blink-182 hit. Distinctive since its 2002 introduction as a Jazz Bass with a split single-coil Precision Bass pickup, it now has a new sonic formula.

For the updated version of his signature model, Hoppus himself suggested reversing the pickup, with the upper half now on the treble side, delivering supercharged throat and fullness from the D and G strings; and the lower half now on the bass side, adding focused snap and brightness to the E and A strings.

Features include an ash body, maple neck with modern "C" shape and 1.625" nut width (wider than the 1.5" standard for Jazz basses), rosewood fretboard with 9.5" radius and medium jumbo frets, reversed Seymour Duncan Basslines SPB-3 Quarter Pound split-coil Precision Bass pickup, single chrome control knob (volume), combination string-through-body bridge with American series plate and Standard series saddles and screws, and one-piece Jazz Bass pickguard (four-ply white pearloid on Surf Green model; four-ply tortoise shell on White Blonde model).

Fender mark hoppus signature jazz bass

Available in Surf Green Transparent and new White Blonde.

RRP

Mark Hoppus signature Jazz Bass with gig bag: £766.80.

