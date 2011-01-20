NAMM 2011: Electro-Harmonix Stereo Talking Machine unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Electro-Harmonix (booth 5396) unveils the new Stereo Talking Machine, Vocal Formant Filter, which re-creates the characteristics of vowels and reshapes your instrument's signal to mimic them.

The new pedal provides nine selectable voices that deliver vowel sounds such as AH-OO and OW-EE, as well as Bassballs and wah-type dynamic filters. The voices can be shaped with individual Attack and Decay controls while Sensitivity adjusts the envelope response. The resulting effects imitate characteristics of human speech and create sounds that are both organic and harmonically rich.

The Stereo Talking Machine possesses true stereo outputs as well as an Effects Loop. An Expression Pedal Input permits real time control over filter sweeps, while nine preset locations let the player store and recall favorite programs.

The new Stereo Talking Machine pedal is housed in a solid die-cast package and is equipped with a standard 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter. It will begin shipping in early April 2011 with a U.S. list price of $290.

