NAMM 2011: Ashdown introduces Drophead LB 30 and 200 bass amp combos

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: A genuine London double-decker bus forms the focus of Ashdown Engineering's booth at NAMM 2011, where the UK bass-specialists are set to launch a range of new tube bass amps.

Sure to grab the headlines are the new Drophead LB 30 and 200 combos - convertible designs in which the amp chassis is stored in the cabinet for ease of transportation, then flipped up and clipped into place on top, ready for stage or studio use.

The Drophead LB 30 is based on Ashdown's sensational Little Bastard 30-Watt tube head - recently described by musicradar.com as 'something very special' - delivering its characteristically rich tube tone via a single 15 inch speaker.

Meanwhile the more powerful Drophead 200 also uses a 15 and, with the Drophead 30, joins a range of new Ashdown tube amps that also includes new 200W, 330W and 550W tube heads and combos.

