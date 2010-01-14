NAMM 2010: Vox reveals AC30VR and AC15VR amps

Image 1 of 2 Vox AC15VR Vox AC15VR Image 2 of 2 Vox AC30VR Vox AC30VR

PRESS RELEASE: Tube and solid-state, vintage and modern, clean and dirty - the new VR Series combo amplifiers have it all. Using our proven and popular VOX Valve Reactor (VR) circuitry, the AC30VR and AC15VR provide a diverse soundscape of authentic and satisfying tones from a single amp.

Using an 'old-school' split-panel design, the VR Series offers two distinct channels - Normal and Overdrive - with the Overdrive channel adding a separate Gain knob. In addition, the overdrive Style button delivers two distinctive flavours.

AC30VR

Equipped with two custom-designed 12" Celestion speakers, the AC30VR delivers a roaring 30 watts of power. The Normal channel offers both Bass and Treble tone controls, along with a single Volume knob. A Gain knob has been added to the Overdrive channel, as well as a Middle control for more defined tone shaping.

In the Master section, the AC30VR features our unique Tone Cut circuit knob for dampening the high-end frequencies. Master Reverb and Master Volume controls are also provided.

AC15VR

In addition to the Master Volume and Master Reverb, both channels of the AC15VR (Normal and Overdrive) share the same Treble and Bass tone controls. As with the AC30VR, the Overdrive channel features a Gain knob to add just the right amount of warmth and snarl to your sound.

The 15 watt power amp feeds into a single 12" custom-designed Celestion speaker for attention-grabbing tone.

Back for more

The VR Series' back panel features an external speaker jack for use with an 8 ohm extension cabinet. Using an extension cabinet will mute the internal speaker. Also provided is a jack for the optional VOX VFS2 dual footswitch, which offers hands-free channel-switching and reverb on/off action.

Specifications

AC30VR

- Twin channel, guitar amplifier with 2x 12 inch VX 12 Celestion custom made loudspeaker and digital reverb

- 30 watts RMS power output utilising VOX proprietary Valve Reactor power amplifier technology with built-in 12AX7/ECC83 tube (valve)

- Dimensions (W x D x H): 702 x 265 x 556 mm (27.64 x 10.43 x 21.89 inches)

- Weight: 23 kg (50.71 pounds)

- Output Power: 30 Watts RMS into 8 Ohms

- Speaker: 2x 12", 16 Ohm VX12 Celestion custom speaker

- Inputs: Input jack, Footswitch jack

- Outputs: External LoudSpeaker jack

- Options: VFS2 Dual Footswitch

AC15VR

- Twin channel, guitar amplifier with 1x 12 inch VX 12 Celestion custom made loudspeaker and digital reverb

- 15 watts RMS power output utilising VOX proprietary Valve Reactor power amplifier technology with built-in 12AX7/ECC83 tube (valve).

- Dimensions (W x H x D): 602 x 265 x 456 mm (23.70 x 10.43 x 17.95 inches)

- Weight: 16.4 kg (36.16 pounds)

- Output Power: 15 Watts RMS into 8 Ohms

- Speaker: 1x 12", 8 Ohm VX12 Celestion custom speaker

- Inputs: Input jack, Footswitch jack

- Outputs: External LoudSpeaker jack

- Options: VFS2 Dual Footswitch

Price

AC30VR - £450

AC15VR - £250

(Tentative S.S.P. inc VAT)

Availability: JAN/FEB 2010

