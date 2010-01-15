Home News NAMM 2010: That Eric Clapton and Fender phone TV ad shot-by-shot By The MusicRadar team 2010-01-15T17:40:00.14Z See a God strum a wooden(ish) phone in screengrabs! Shares The TV ad begins (watch along at fender.com/promos/2010/tmobile) and it's not a phone adaptor… It's a guitar lead! Incoming! Prev Page 1 of 11 Next Prev Page 1 of 11 Next Fail! It looks like the lead has turned into an adpator. Ah, CG - you trick us again Plug me in Prev Page 2 of 11 Next Prev Page 2 of 11 Next Eric finally gets to touch his myTouch. Hmm, wooden effect casing… Touched by the hand of God! Prev Page 3 of 11 Next Prev Page 3 of 11 Next Check that epic sunburst-effect casing and Fender logo - want! "You have no messages…" Prev Page 4 of 11 Next Prev Page 4 of 11 Next That'll be an Android Market application - he actually strums it in time with the song! Move over App Store Prev Page 5 of 11 Next Prev Page 5 of 11 Next A cute smile from the man after strumming his signature (Cl)app(ton) Smirking a tab Prev Page 6 of 11 Next Prev Page 6 of 11 Next Now it's time to watch one of those "preloaded Clapton classics" Let your fingers do the walking… Prev Page 7 of 11 Next Prev Page 7 of 11 Next He's playing Rock'n'Roll Heart from Money and Cigarettes, if you're interested So far, so iPhone Prev Page 8 of 11 Next Prev Page 8 of 11 Next That's Buddy Guy on 877-490-6637, btw! It's toll-free so give it a call! Ring ring! Prev Page 9 of 11 Next Prev Page 9 of 11 Next "Buddy! Just hanging…" Which as scripts go, must've been pretty easy to learn Speaking to my Buddy Prev Page 10 of 11 Next Prev Page 10 of 11 Next "Not just a phone, a collector's item," say T-Mobile. "Want one," say MusicRadar And that's your lot! Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Prev Page 11 of 11 Next Shares