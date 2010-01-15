NAMM 2010: PRS Guitars introduces the PRS 30 Combo amp

PRESS RELEASE: Described as an English sound with an American twist, PRS's newest amplifier package, the PRS 30 Combo, is the first 30 Watt cathode biased combo in a series of lower wattage amps.

The series kicked off with the 16 Watt PRS Sweet 16 model earlier this year. The new 30 Watt Combo features a quartet of EL84 tubes with a control layout similar to PRS's Dallas model and a 1 x 12 cabinet with ET65 WGS speakers.

"The PRS 30 combo offers classic EL 84 tones with some special tweaks to the EQ section that give it a character all of its own. All this in a compact but powerful package… the PRS 30 Combo excels at everything from Country to Classic Rock to Blues," said PRS Amplifier Business Unit Manager Michael Clark.

PRS 30 Combos are handmade in Stevensville, Maryland. Other features include reverb, bright switch and a special master volume that is dialed out of the circuit as the amp's volume is at max setting.

"We married the Sweet 16 Combo and the Dallas Amp in a 30 Watt version. Gigging musicians looking for both a broad range of genre and broad tonal range will appreciate the versatility of this amp in many different venue settings," said Paul Reed Smith.

For more information, visit PRS Guitars' official site

Information taken from official press release

