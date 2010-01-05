NAMM 2010: Martin introduces the new Performing Artist Series

PRESS RELEASE: CF Martin & Co is proud to announce the launch of the Performing Artist Series, an innovative line of acoustic/electric guitars set to debut in 2010. The three models that form the foundation of the new series include the DCPA1 Dreadnought, OMCPA1 Orchestra Model, and the new Grand Performance GPCPA1.

These acoustic/electric models provide flexibility and professionalism for guitarists, from small coffee houses to large arenas to simply recording with your laptop or in a professional studio.

These new models combine Martin's legendary tone and styling, while adding player comfort and on-stage performance capability. The DCPA1, OMCPA1 and the modern Grand Performance GPCPA1 all share the same aesthetic blend of contemporary and traditional features.

Additionally, all Performing Artist Series guitars are equipped with Fishman's newly designed onboard sound reinforcement system, the F1 Aura.

"A good percentage of the market wants to plug in their acoustic guitars, either for performance, studio or home recording," said Chris Martin IV, Chairman and CEO Martin Guitar. "As musical trends evolve, we will remain committed to providing the finest acoustic guitars available in both acoustic and acoustic/electric configuration."

Each model in the Performing Artist Series offers its own distinctive acoustic and plugged-in sound for the discerning player. The DCPA1 offers the powerful and resonant Martin Dreadnought tone. The OMCPA1is well balanced, offering warm bass response with crisp clear trebles. The new GPCPA1 shares characteristics from the big rich sound of the Dreadnought and the clarity of the Orchestra model and combines them into a new sonic signature all of its own.

All three guitars share the same well-known Martin construction including solid East Indian rosewood back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce soundboard with hybrid scalloped bracing, a genuine ebony headplate, fingerboard and bridge, and a patented mortise and tenon neck joint.

The Performing Artist Series features many firsts for the company, including a more parallel neck profile with a slimmer taper at the 12th fret, giving the guitar comfortable width in the first few frets plus a faster feel for lead-work as you move up the neck. The new smaller bridge design reduces mass and increases the soundboard's tonal response.

Striking new aesthetic features include a pearl Martin block-style logo inlaid into the ebony headplate. New fingerboard inlays use traditional squares in colorful blue paua, flanked by arrow designs adding to the guitar's sleek modern style.

A newly-designed two ring rosette borders the soundhole with a stunning combination of blue paua and wood fiber inlays. Finely polished gloss lacquer highlights the body's beauty, while a durable satin finish on the guitar's neck adds to the quicker feel and player's comfort.

The new Fishman F1 Aura features the stunning realism of award-winning Aura Acoustic Imaging technology in a distinctive and easy to use onboard preamp system. State-of-the-art features include: digital chromatic tuner, volume and blend controls, independent 3-band EQ for both pickup and image signals, compressor, phase control and an automatic anti-feedback filter with up to 3 notches.

The heart of the F1 Aura is its ability to replicate the sound of nine different world-class studio microphones. Fishman engineers have carefully captured images of the sound that these high-quality microphones "hear" and allow you to blend it in with the legendary Gold+Plus under saddle pickup. The preamp design utilizes low-noise components, 32-bit internal processing and 24-bit audio conversion for an incredibly clean and quiet output.

A Limited Lifetime Warranty covers all Performing Artist Series models purchased from authorized Martin dealers in the US and Canada. To protect your investment, each guitar includes a brown hardshell case.

