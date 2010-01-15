NAMM 2010: Ampeg reveals Pro Neo Series amp cabs

PRESS RELEASE: Ampeg today announces a brand new line of compact bass enclosures built to handle the power of high-output, modern bass heads. The all-new Ampeg Pro Neo Series enclosures deliver amazing power and tone in an extremely lightweight, ultra-modern package.

Designed and assembled in the U.S.A., Pro Neo cabs are meticulously constructed and tested to look and sound their best. All models are full-range and come in a variety of speaker configurations, including 4x10" (PN-410HLF), 2x10" (PN-210HLF), and a single 15" (PN-115HLF).

"Power-hungry bassists rejoice," remarks Ampeg product manager, Zane Williams. "We???ve just built your new bass cab s- able to handle massive power, built to Ampeg's highest standards ever, and more compact than ever possible before. Meet the modern bass cab."

Custom-designed U.S. Eminence neodymium drivers shed tons of weight without sacrificing a single drop of tone. And the rugged 15mm birch plywood enclosure and powder-coated metal grille mean long-lasting durability. Tuned by the touring experts at Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) and subject to comprehensive post-assembly testing, each and every PRO NEO enclosure meets rigid sonic and cosmetic requirements.

Perfect for high-output Ampeg heads like the SVT-7PRO and SVT-8PRO, Pro Neo Series enclosures can easily handle the massive power of a modern head, but don't rely on unnecessarily heavy magnets to do so.

"Pro Neo is the modern incarnation of everything Ampeg does best," remarks Williams. "More compact, lighter and able to handle extreme power, these new cabs are perfect for professional, gigging bassists that demand high-output and uncompromised tone," concludes Williams.

The Ampeg Pro Neo Series will be available globally Q1, 2010. The PN-410HLF will have a U.S. MSRP of $1539.99, the PN-210HLF will have a U.S. MSRP of $1119.99, and the PN-115HLF will have a U.S. MSRP of $1119.99

Information taken from official press release

