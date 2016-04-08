Musikmesse 2016: PRS releases Limited Edition DGT Birds of a Feather semi-hollow electric guitar

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Continuing the company's recently revived Guitars of the Month program, PRS has launched the quite stunning Limited Edition DGT Birds of a Feather semi-hollow electric guitar.

Based on the original McCarty model, the DGT (David Grissom Trem) offers a signature neck shape, taller frets for larger-gauge strings, as well as custom pickups and control configuration.

Visually, the most notable appointments are on the ziricote fingerboard, which features ziricote and maple Birds of a Feather inlays, while the headstock boasts Private Stock eagle and mother-of-pearl April engraved banner.

Body-wise, a ziricote top with curly maple binding is paired with African ribbon mahogany back and backplates, while hardware includes a Gen III vibrato with locking saddles and Phase III locking tuners.

Elsewhere, the guitar offers a neck in between PRS's Pattern/Wide Fat and Pattern Regular/Regular profiles, .011-gauge strings and two volume controls with push-pull coil-split tone knob.

Only 20 of these guitars will be produced, and as for the price… it's estimated to be around £10,000. Maybe if a few of us flock together?