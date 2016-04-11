Musikmesse 2016: Mooer dreams up Reverie Reverb and Chorus guitar effects pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Despite a reputation as the firebrands behind the mini-pedal revolution, Mooer has been quietly building a line in twin-footswitch'd pedals, and the Reverie Reverb and Reverie Chorus are the latest to join the range.

Mooer Reverie Reverb

Building on last year's ShimVerb Pro, the Reverie Reverb reverb pedal focuses on more esoteric atmospheres, with five types of reverb - plate, shimmer, octave, modulation and, erm, reverb (spanning room to hall) - which can each be effected by five effects: wah, low-pass, flanger, tremolo and, oddly enough, water (a "special phase effect").

Five presets are available to store sounds, while tap tempo allows for adjustment of reverb during live performance; there's a decent amount of onboard knobbage on hand, too, covering speed, range and depth (for effects); plus tone/parameter, decay and mix (for reverb). Stereo inputs and outputs round off the spec.

Mooer Reverie Chorus

Like the Reverie Reverb, the Reverie Chorus packs five basic effects - chorus, rotary, ambience, shimmer (a reverb-style octave up) and multiple - which can be effected by eight effects: wah, phaser, talk, tremolo, stutter, square-wave tremolo/wah, square-wave tremolo/phaser and tremolo/wah.

Again, five presets, tap tempo and stereo ins/outs are all here, with a complement of speed, range/tone, mod depth, rate, depth and mix knobs.

Both pedals look like credible, versatile options for players on a budget, although we hope Mooer have upgraded the DSP chip to do away with the noise and tracking problems that marked down its previous pedals.

RRP and availability are yet to be confirmed, but we'd expect these to arrive in May/June at around £120-£140.