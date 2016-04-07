Musikmesse 2016: Blackstar launches affordable, giggable ID:Core Stereo 100 and 150 guitar amps

MUSIKMESSE 2016: We were seriously impressed by Blackstar's latest additions to the ID:Core range of guitar amps back at NAMM, and now the company has officially launched the ID:Core Stereo 100 and 150.

Clocking in at 2x50 watts and 2x75 watts respectively, the ID:Core Stereo 100 and 150 are high-power entries in Blackstar's previously practice amp-orientated line, and offer high volumes and tonal flexibility from a lightweight combo.

Read more: Blackstar Studio 10 EL34 Combo

The amps also mark the debut of a polyphonic octaver (up or down), as well as a built-in looper with unlimited overdubs, plus undo and clear functions using the included footswitch.

Elsewhere, the amps retain the six voices from the existing ID:Core series - clean warm, clean bright, crunch, super crunch OD 1 and OD 2 - albeit revoiced for the new combos' more traditional guitar speakers, as well as Blackstar's Super Wide Stereo tech and modulation, delay and reverb effects.

As always, Blackstar's ISF control makes an appearance, as does compatibility with its Insider software for deep editing and patch storing - a USB port also allows the amps to function as recording interfaces, while a speaker-emulated line out offers easy integration with existing recording setups.

It's a formidable spec list, but the best thing of all is the price: £229 for the 100 and £299 for the 150. That's a fully giggable amp with polyphonic octaver and looper that doubles as a recording interface for under £300. You lot just don't know how good you've got it nowadays, etc.