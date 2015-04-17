Musikmesse 2015: Orange/Manson MA Special electric guitar revealed!

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Not content with busting into the pedal market with its Bax Bangeetar, Orange Amps has waded into other unfamiliar territory with a guitar. Almost.

In actual, slightly-disappointing fact this striking instrument is a one-off created by Manson Guitar Works. The MA special is finished in the original Orange amplifier colour code and features details unique to the Orange amplifier range such as hieroglyph symbols for the controls, original Orange logos and amplifier control knobs for the volume and tone. Other specs include Bigsby tremolo and an MBK-2 pickup set.

Would you buy one of these if they were made available?